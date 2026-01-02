Maruti Suzuki clocks record 22.55 lakh vehicle production in CY2025

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has set a new production benchmark in 2025, rolling out more than 22.55 lakh vehicles. This is the highest annual output in the company’s history.

Moreover, the milestone marks the second year in a row that the automaker has crossed the 20 lakh unit production mark. The overall output includes vehicles manufactured for the domestic market, exports and OEM supplies.

Fronx, Baleno lead production charts

Production during the year was driven largely by high-volume models such as the Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga, which together accounted for the bulk of manufacturing volumes. The company said the strong performance reflects its ability to closely align production planning with customer demand in India and overseas markets.

Manufacturing footprint still expanding

Maruti Suzuki began manufacturing operations in 1983 with its Gurugram facility in Haryana. Since then, the company has steadily expanded its production base, backed by a multi-tier supplier network and an extensive dealer ecosystem.

Its manufacturing operations now span facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, along with the Gujarat plant, which has recently been integrated into the company’s operations. Across these plants, Maruti Suzuki currently manufactures 17 models with over 650 variants.

Future plans

Looking ahead, the automaker plans to ramp up its annual manufacturing capacity to 4 million units, aimed at catering to rising domestic demand while strengthening exports. The expansion aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and Maruti Suzuki’s long-term growth strategy.

Localisation and supplier ecosystem

Talking about the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “This record production is a result of the dedication of our employees and the strong synergy that we share with our supplier partners. A high degree of localisation has enabled us to achieve such scale while maintaining world-class quality, highlighting the strength and global competitiveness of India’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem. We remain committed to expanding our manufacturing footprint and strengthening India’s automobile manufacturing capabilities in line with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative."

The company said the achievement highlights its focus on aligning production with customer demand in both domestic and international markets.

