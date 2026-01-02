HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Clocks Record 22.55 Lakh Vehicle Production In Cy2025

Maruti Suzuki clocks record 22.55 lakh vehicle production in CY2025

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 02 Jan 2026, 16:48 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Maruti Suzuki India Limited reached a production milestone of 22.55 lakh vehicles in 2025, the highest in its history.

Maruti Swift Baleno WagonR
Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the market achieving records sales numbers in 2025.
Maruti Swift Baleno WagonR
Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the market achieving records sales numbers in 2025.
View Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Fronx arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has set a new production benchmark in 2025, rolling out more than 22.55 lakh vehicles. This is the highest annual output in the company’s history.

Moreover, the milestone marks the second year in a row that the automaker has crossed the 20 lakh unit production mark. The overall output includes vehicles manufactured for the domestic market, exports and OEM supplies.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Gravite (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Gravite
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3x (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3X
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Fronx, Baleno lead production charts

Production during the year was driven largely by high-volume models such as the Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga, which together accounted for the bulk of manufacturing volumes. The company said the strong performance reflects its ability to closely align production planning with customer demand in India and overseas markets.

Manufacturing footprint still expanding

Maruti Suzuki began manufacturing operations in 1983 with its Gurugram facility in Haryana. Since then, the company has steadily expanded its production base, backed by a multi-tier supplier network and an extensive dealer ecosystem.

Its manufacturing operations now span facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, along with the Gujarat plant, which has recently been integrated into the company’s operations. Across these plants, Maruti Suzuki currently manufactures 17 models with over 650 variants.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris hits 70,000 bookings; Brezza remains strong seller

Future plans

Looking ahead, the automaker plans to ramp up its annual manufacturing capacity to 4 million units, aimed at catering to rising domestic demand while strengthening exports. The expansion aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and Maruti Suzuki’s long-term growth strategy.

Localisation and supplier ecosystem

Talking about the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “This record production is a result of the dedication of our employees and the strong synergy that we share with our supplier partners. A high degree of localisation has enabled us to achieve such scale while maintaining world-class quality, highlighting the strength and global competitiveness of India’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem. We remain committed to expanding our manufacturing footprint and strengthening India’s automobile manufacturing capabilities in line with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative."

The company said the achievement highlights its focus on aligning production with customer demand in both domestic and international markets.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2026, 16:48 pm IST
TAGS: sales reports

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.