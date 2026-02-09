Maruti Suzuki rail dispatches rise 18% in 2025 to cross a record 5.85 lakh units

HT Auto
  • Maruti Suzuki’s rail-based vehicle dispatches hit a record high in 2025, helping the carmaker cut emissions and fuel consumption significantly.

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever rail-based vehicle dispatches in calendar year 2025 with over 5.85 lakh units shipped.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded its highest-ever rail-based vehicle dispatches in calendar year 2025, shipping over 5.85 lakh units through the railway network, the company said on Monday. The figure marks an 18 per cent increase over 2024, highlighting the carmaker’s growing shift towards rail as a key mode of outbound logistics.

The increased reliance on rail transport enabled Maruti Suzuki to avoid an estimated 87,904 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions and save more than 68.7 million litres of fuel during the year. Over the past decade, the share of rail in the company’s vehicle dispatches has grown more than fivefold, from 5.1 per cent in 2016 to around 26 per cent in 2025. In terms of volume, rail dispatches have grown 7.5 times, from about 77,000 units in 2016 to over 5.85 lakh units last year.

The milestone comes amid a series of logistics-focused initiatives undertaken in 2025. These included the commissioning of India’s largest in-plant railway siding for automobiles at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility, as well as the first-ever dispatch of passenger vehicles by rail to the Kashmir Valley by an automaker. The Kashmir-bound consignments were routed via the Chenab bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge.

Also Read : India-US trade deal to scrap import tariffs on Harleys; Tesla and EVs left out

Maruti Suzuki said it plans to further expand the role of rail transport in its logistics operations. The company has set a mid-term target of raising the share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY2030–31, aligning its logistics strategy with India’s broader net-zero emissions goal for 2070.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki India Limited has adopted a comprehensive ‘Circular Mobility’ approach to sustainability, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint across the entire vehicle lifecycle—from design and production to logistics and end-of-life vehicle (ELV) management."

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2026, 12:07 pm IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki

