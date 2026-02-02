Maruti Suzuki records sales of over 2 lakh units in January 2026

Maruti Suzuki, on Monday, announced that it has recorded sales of over two lakh units in India in January 2026. The company stated that it witnessed a total sales of 2,36,963 units, which is its highest-ever monthly sales. Additionally, total domestic sales amounted to ₹1,78,300 units in January 2026, up by 0.34 per cent from 1,77,688 units sold in January 2025, while exports contributed to 51,020 unit sales, up by 88.26 per cent from January 2025. The company further stated that sales to other OEMs contributed to a further 7,643 units in the same month.

Mini Segment

The company witnessed the sales of 14,268 units in the mini segment, consisting of Alto and S-Presso, in January 2026. The segment witnessed growth by a slight 0.14 per cent from 14,247 units sold in January 2025.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Aura 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹ 21.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Compact Segment

The company witnessed the sales of 72,738 units in the compact segment, consisting of Baleno Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, in January 2026. The segment witnessed a decline of 11.5 per cent from 82,241 units sold in January 2025.

Utility Vehicles

The company witnessed the sales of 75,609 units in the passenger vehicle utility vehicle segment, consisting of Brezza, Fronx, Ertiga, Victoris, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6, in January 2026. The segment witnessed a growth of 16.15 per cent from 65,093 units sold in January 2025.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki to reassess post-GST cut demand in three months

Vans

The company witnessed the sales of 11,914 units in the Vans segment, consisting of the Eeco, in January 2026. The segment witnessed a growth of approximately six per cent from 11,250 units sold in January 2025.

Commercial Vehicle Segment

The company witnessed the sales of 3,771 units in the Light Commercial Vehicle segment, consisting of the Super Carry, in January 2026. The segment witnessed a decline of 7.77 per cent from 4,089 units sold in January 2025.

This comes on the back of the company showcasing its first fully-electric SUV, the e Vitara. The electric SUV from Maruti Suzuki is expected to reveal the price list sometime later this year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: