Swift to Thar Roxx: Five cars launched in 2024 without connected LED lighting

Over the last few years, car design has changed drastically. Some of the key changes have been adopted by all the major automobile brands across the world. One such design element that has been widely adopted by carmakers worldwide is the connected LED daytime running lights and connected LED taillights. While this brings a more modern look making them stylish and sportier, there are many consumers who don't like this styling philosophy.
If you are among the consumers who do not favour this new design element and looking for a car priced under ₹15 lakh, here are five cars that were launched in 2024 without connected LED lights.
One of the major launches in 2024, was the fourth-generati0n avatar of Maruti Suzuki Swift, which came with a host of design and feature updates. Also, the powertrain of this popular hatchback too received a major change, as the car received a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine replacing the erstwhile four-cylinder 1.2-litre motor. Among other updates, the new generation Swift also received two fresh exterior colours - Luster Blue and Novel Orange. Despite the host of changes at the exterior, it doesn't come with connected lights.
Tata Motors launched the Altroz Racer in 2024, which is a sportier version of the premium hatchback with numerous visual upgrades over the standard model. Despite its sporty look, the Altroz Racer retains the same design language as the regular Altroz and does not feature connected lighting elements. It gets a dual-tone paint scheme, where both the roof and hood come painted in contrasting black. Additional sporty touches include white stripes, a larger spoiler, and a dual-tip exhaust system. Powering the Tata Altroz Racer is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
The Citroen Basalt was a key launch in the Indian SUV market in 2024, which came blending the coupe and SUV body styles and becoming the first-ever mass-market coupe SUV in the country with an internal combustion engine. The Citroen Basalt competes with Tata Curvv among others. It shares some design elements with the Citroen C3 and Citroen C3 Aircross. The coupe SUV doesn't feature connected lighting.
One of the biggest launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024 was the Mahindra Thar Roxx, which is essentially the five-door iteration of the Thar SUV, bringing more practicability to the lifestyle off-roader. The boxy SUV comes with a host of distinctive design elements compared to the Mahindra Thar. It doesn't feature connected LED lighting.
Nissan Magnite remained the sole revenue churner for the Japanese car brand in India for quite some time. The automaker updated the SUV this year with a couple of cosmetic updates, including a larger radiator grille with a new honeycomb pattern that is complemented by chunky chrome inserts, redesigned lighting elements at the front and rear, and slightly tweaked bumpers.
