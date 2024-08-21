Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings from Oct 3: Five alternate SUVs you can buy today

Mahindra Thar Roxx has created a fair bit of flutter in the Indian SUV market. The five-door version of the iconic Thar, the Thar Roxx offers several design changes and feature additions, apart from the dedicated doors for backseat passengers on either side. Compared to Thar, it also drives better and is now taking aim at not just direct rivals like Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha but heavyweights in the mid-size SUV space like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

But bookings for Mahindra Thar Roxx open only on October 3 and test drives will begin from September 14 onwards. If you are in a rush to bring home an SUV sooner, here are five great options to consider.