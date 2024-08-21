HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings From Oct 3: Five Alternate Suvs You Can Buy Today

Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings from Oct 3: Five alternate SUVs you can buy today

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 14:58 PM
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx is looking at eating into the market share of conventional mid-size SUVs but window for booking it is still some time away.
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched but bookings will only open from October 3.
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched but bookings will only open from October 3.

Mahindra Thar Roxx has created a fair bit of flutter in the Indian SUV market. The five-door version of the iconic Thar, the Thar Roxx offers several design changes and feature additions, apart from the dedicated doors for backseat passengers on either side. Compared to Thar, it also drives better and is now taking aim at not just direct rivals like Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha but heavyweights in the mid-size SUV space like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

But bookings for Mahindra Thar Roxx open only on October 3 and test drives will begin from September 14 onwards. If you are in a rush to bring home an SUV sooner, here are five great options to consider.

1 Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar makes a solid case for itself if backseat room and comfort is not top priority. The Thar drives solid and can be had with both petrol as well as diesel engine options, automatic as well as manual, and with 4x4 or Rear-Wheel Drive technologies. Additionally, it also comes with a soft roof option, something the Thar Roxx does not.

2 Hyundai Creta

While Thar Roxx gets an updated feature list and now boasts of several additional creature comforts, it is the Hyundai Creta that is still the segment leader when it comes to mid-size SUVs. And this is also because of the mile-long list of features it packs in. Creta is a crowd favourite and its most recent update - earlier this year - means it looks new as well.

3 Kia Seltos

Seltos, much like Creta, comes very-well kitted in terms of features and there is a fair section of buyers in India that prefers its exterior styling over the Hyundai alternative. Of course, there is an X-Line version too. The most-latest version of Kia Seltos was launched just last year and so, this model too is still relatively new.

4 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara has been a solid performer for Maruti Suzuki in the mid-size SUV space. It packs in a fairly loaded cabin, good drive dynamics and the fully-hybrid version,  while expensive, offers an impressive mileage as well.

5 Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra's very own XUV700 is also a very formidable player in the mid-size SUV space, regardless of whether one opts for the five or seven-seat version. While it now does face some threat from Roxx, its newer sibling, there are more affordable variants as well as price cuts on existing variants to sweeten the potential deal.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM IST

