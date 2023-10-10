Five cars in India with LED headlamps under 10 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LED headlamp has become one of the key features of a large number of modern cars. The LED headlamps come with a host of benefits. While they enhance the illumination ensuring better visibility of the road for the driver in dark conditions resulting in better safety, the LED lights enhance the style quotient of the cars as well. Besides that, LED lights also consume less power compared to conventional halogen bulbs. In India premium high-end cars used to come equipped with this feature. However, with consumer preference and demand evolving rapidly for new and advanced features driven by fresh technology, mass-market car manufacturers too have started offering LED headlamps in their cars.
With the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, many auto manufacturers in the mass market segment have started offering their cars under ₹10 lakh with LED headlamps. Here are some of the cars available in the Indian market with LED headlamps and priced under ₹10 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the most popular cars in India since its launch in the country. The upmarket hatchback is not only a key revenue churner for Maruti Suzuki but also one of the bestselling cars across segments. The ZXI+ trim of Swift comes with LED headlamps and is priced at ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai i20 is the South Korean automaker's only premium hatchback in India. The Hyundai i20 comes with a sharp design and a wide range of features. This stylish premium hatchback's Asta variant comes equipped with LED headlamps and comes priced at ₹9.28 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the automaker's offering in the premium hatchback segment. Besides carrying an eye-catching curvy design, the car also has loads of features onboard and one of them is the LED headlamp, which is available from the Zeta trim, which comes priced at ₹8.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ignis is a micro-SUV-themed car from Maruti Suzuki. Sold through the automaker's premium Nexa retail network, the Ignis is one of the most underrated cars in India. Despite being a practical and well-equipped car, the Ignis doesn't grab the attention of many buyers. It comes equipped with LED headlamps in the top-end Alpha trim, which is priced at ₹7.61 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda Amaze is the Japanese carmaker's answer in the compact sedan segment, a category that is losing its charm fast despite coming blending the practicality of hatchbacks with the style and comfort of sedans. The Amaze gets LED headlamps in its top-end VX trim, which is priced at ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).