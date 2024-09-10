Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG to launch tomorrow: Key expectations

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the new Swift CNG to the Indian market. The hatchback is currently offered only with a petrol powertrain only which made its debut in May and has been to a flying start right from the launch and the new CNG variant is only expected to catapult volumes further.

Will Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG get changes to its engine?

The latest generation of the Swift features numerous enhancements, with the most significant being the upgraded powertrain that includes a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z12E naturally aspirated petrol engine. This new engine is designed to provide improved fuel efficiency compared to the previous model's 1.2-litre K-Series four-cylinder petrol engine.

Additionally, the CNG variant will see the Z12E engine modified to accommodate the characteristics of compressed natural gas, making the Swift the inaugural vehicle to offer this engine and CNG combination, which is expected to be introduced in other Maruti models in the future.

What will be the price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG?

Expect that the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will carry a premium of approximately ₹80,000-90,000 compared to its petrol counterparts. The manufacturer may launch the Swift CNG in higher variants to effectively compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Exter, and Tata Punch. It is worth noting that both Tata Motors and Hyundai have implemented twin-cylinder CNG kits in their vehicles, enhancing the practicality of the boot space in their CNG models. It will be intriguing to observe whether Maruti adopts a similar approach with the new Swift CNG.

Maruti Suzuki commands the largest market share in the Indian CNG passenger vehicle segment. The manufacturer has previously disclosed that CNG models account for approximately 34 percent of its overall sales. This figure is anticipated to increase further with the introduction of the new Swift CNG, which continues to be a favored option among consumers. Additionally, this will support the company's objective of selling 600,000 CNG vehicles in the fiscal year 2025, compared to 450,000 units sold in the fiscal year 2024.

