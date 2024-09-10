Ahead of eVX launch, Maruti reveals charging network plans for its first EV

As Maruti Suzuki gears up to foray into the electric vehicle segment with its first ever fully-electric car eVX next year, India's largest car manufacturer is simultaneously working on a robust charging infrastructure to help its customers when the EV hits the road. At an event held in Delhi today (September 10), Maruti revealed how it plans to set up its EV charging network. Besides a charging ecosystem, the carmaker is also working on to create a resale segment of electric vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki will officially unveil its first electric car eVX at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Show to be held in January next year. The electric car was first showcased in a concept form at the Auto Expo held in Greater Noida last year. Over the past 18 months, the eVX concept has been developed into its near-production form. The latest version was showcased earlier this year at the Indonesian Auto Show.

How Maruti plans to develop EV charging network

Since eVX will be the first EV from the Maruti stable, the carmaker needs to develop a charging ecosystem from scratch. The carmaker is aiming to use its vast network across India to help eVX customers. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO at Maruti Suzuki, said, “We will come up with a range of solutions for our EV customers to remove their concerns on owning an EV. We will use the strength of our network to give confidence to the customers for after-sale support."

Being the largest car manufacturer in India, Maruti Suzuki also boasts of the largest network of sales touchpoints as well as service centres. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) at Maruti Suzuki, said the network will help the company to offer a complete solution package for its eVX customers. “We are not only going to launch the product, we are going to basically provide a complete ecosystem for the customers who are going to be part of the electric vehicle family," he said.

Banerjee also asserted that while allaying charging anxiety will be a priority, Maruti will also focus on two other biggest concerns for EV customers in India. Besides the range of an EV, the other concerns Maruti aims to address are, “The EV infrastructure and the residual value of the vehicle after five years."

Maruti eVX and its key rivals

Maruti Suzuki eVX will come equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack and will offer a range of up to 500 kms in a single charge. When launched, it will take on the likes of Tata Curvv EV and Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Windsor EV among others. Maruti Suzuki also plans to export the eVX to other global markets including Europe and Japan.

