Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Opens Bookings For Updated Brezza Ahead Of July Launch

Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for updated Brezza ahead of July launch

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 14 Jul 2026, 22:04 pm
Follow us on:

  • Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the updated Brezza ahead of its July launch. The compact SUV is expected to get a refreshed design, new features and updated powertrain options.

The first teaser released by Maruti Suzuki hints at styling revisions at the front, while the overall shape of the SUV remains unchanged.
Maruti Suzuki New Brezza
EMI starting at just
₹11,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Maruti Suzuki India has commenced bookings for the updated Brezza ahead of its scheduled launch on July 23. You can reserve the compact SUV by paying a booking amount of 11,000. The upcoming Brezza is a mid-life update of the current-generation model and is expected to receive changes to its exterior design, interior and powertrain.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹ 7.54 - 14.88 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,900/ month
Check Eligibility
BMW 5 Series ₹ 75.8 Lakhs Onwards
EMI starting at just
₹99,200/ month
Check Eligibility
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ₹ 46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹61,400/ month
Check Eligibility
BMW 3 Series LWB ₹ 60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹79,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Glanza ₹ 6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹8,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Scorpio N ₹ 13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,700/ month
Check Eligibility

What to expect?

The first teaser released by Maruti Suzuki hints at styling revisions at the front, while the overall shape of the SUV remains unchanged. The refreshed model could also feature redesigned alloy wheels, updated front and rear bumpers, and revised LED lighting elements.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki New Brezza
₹8.90 Lakhs - 14 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹8.26 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹10,800/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Mahindra New Bolero
₹10 Lakhs - 12 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
BMW New iX
₹1.45 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,89,600/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
₹39 Lakhs - 45 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹51,000/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
MG New Astor
₹11 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,400/ month
Check Eligibility

The cabin is also expected to receive feature additions. While Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the complete equipment list, the updated Brezza is likely to get ventilated front seats and a powered driver's seat on higher variants. Existing features such as the electric sunroof, head-up display, 360-degree camera and touchscreen infotainment system are expected to continue.

Under the hood, the refreshed SUV is expected to introduce a turbo-petrol engine, replacing the existing naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol unit in select variants. The new powertrain is likely to be offered with manual and automatic transmission options. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to continue offering a CNG version of the Brezza, although the company has not officially confirmed the powertrain lineup.

Also Read : Nissan Tekton vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris spec comparison: price, engine, features

The Brezza is one of Maruti Suzuki's highest-selling SUVs in India. The company recently said the model has completed 10 years in the Indian market and has crossed cumulative sales of 1.4 million units since its debut. Prices of the updated Brezza will be announced at the time of launch on July 23. It will continue to compete with rivals including the Hyundai Venue, one, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Toyota Taisor.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2026, 22:04 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Maruti Suzuki New Brezza launching soon. You can get it at ₹11,637/month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score