Maruti Suzuki Brezza spied with multiple changes under heavy camouflage

A heavily camouflaged test mule of the 2026 Maruti Brezza has been spotted undergoing road tests in India, signalling that Maruti Suzuki is preparing a mid-cycle update for one of its highest-selling compact SUVs. The Brezza plays a crucial role in Maruti’s SUV portfolio, sitting in the competitive sub-4-metre segment where rivals frequently receive feature and powertrain upgrades.

With customer demand increasingly shifting towards better in-car technology, improved fuel efficiency and more transmission choices, this sighting suggests Maruti is looking to keep the Brezza fresh without altering its core formula.

What the spy shots show

At the front, there appear to be no major visual changes, suggesting the existing grille and headlamp setup could be retained. In profile, however, the alloy-wheel design is new. A partially torn wrap reveals thinner black side cladding, hinting at a cleaner look with reduced plastic elements.

Updated interiors of the spied Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Inside, the test vehicle is seen with a larger infotainment screen and a six-speed manual gearbox (6MT). The Brezza already offers features such as a head-up display (HUD) with turn-by-turn navigation, wireless connectivity and a well-equipped top trim, so the larger screen could bring improved resolution, faster response times and possibly additional connected features.

Transmission and engine possibilities

The introduction of a 6MT is one of the more significant changes. It could simply mean the existing engine is being paired with an additional gear to improve highway cruising comfort and optimise fuel efficiency at higher speeds.

CNG reports and boot space

Unverified reports are suggesting that the 2026 Brezza may feature an underbody-mounted CNG tank. Because the test mule was fully wrapped and the Brezza already routes its exhaust underneath, it is easy to confuse components in spy images.

If an underbody CNG setup is indeed introduced, it would likely preserve boot space, a key concern for buyers opting for factory-fitted CNG variants. A spare wheel along with a tyre mobility kit is expected to continue as part of the standard package.

More details are expected closer to launch, but the test mule suggests that Maruti is prioritising incremental yet practical upgrades to maintain the Brezza’s position in the segment.

