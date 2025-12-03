Maruti Suzuki outlines EV ecosystem plan before e Vitara launch in January 2026

HT Auto
  • Maruti Suzuki is preparing the ground for the January 2026 launch of the e Vitara by investing 250 crore in building a strong EV ecosystem.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki will launch the e Vitara in January 2026 and has detailed a ₹250 crore EV ecosystem plan
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki will launch the e Vitara in January 2026 and has detailed a ₹250 crore EV ecosystem plan
Maruti Suzuki will launch the e Vitara electric SUV in India in January 2026, with bookings expected to open later this month. Ahead of bringing its first EV to our shores, however, the carmaker must ensure that it has the infrastructure in place to support owners with charging and after-sales services, especially for first-time EV buyers who will likely make up a big chunk of the e Vitara’s sales in India. To this end, the company has announced plans to build a strong EV ecosystem in India to better serve its customers, investing 250 crore in the process.

Maruti Suzuki to build India’s largest fast charging network

Maruti EV ecosystem
Maruti is aiming to build the largest fast charging network in India and plans to install 1 lakh charging points in the country by 2030
Maruti EV ecosystem
Maruti is aiming to build the largest fast charging network in India and plans to install 1 lakh charging points in the country by 2030

The Indian manufacturer has already installed over 2,000 Maruti-exclusive charging points in over 1,100 cities in the country. This is part of Maruti Suzuki’s larger goal of installing the largest fast charging network in India, with the aim to reach 1 lakh charging points by the year 2030. With this, the company will be able to ensure its goal of having a charger within every 5-10 km of driving distance.

To better illustrate this, the carmaker added that it has installed 63 charging points along the route between Delhi and Chandigarh. While the e Vitara can, on paper, make the journey on a single charge with its ARAI-claimed 543 km range, this enhances driveability and reduces range anxiety for those still worried.

Maruti e Vitara: At a glance

CategoryDetails
PlatformHEARTECT-e dedicated EV architecture
Battery Options49 kWh LFP / 61 kWh LFP
Range344 km (WLTP, 49 kWh) / 543 km (ARAI, 61 kWh)
Drivetrain2WD (49 & 61 kWh) / 4WD (61 kWh only)
Power Output142 bhp (49 kWh) / 172 bhp (61 kWh 2WD)
Torque189 Nm (2WD) / 300 Nm (4WD)
4WD SystemALLGRIP-e with independent front & rear eAxle motors, Trail Mode
Interior HighlightsDual-screen layout, 10.1-inch infotainment, ventilated seats, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver's seat
ADASLevel-2 with lane keep assist, AEB, adaptive cruise
Safety Rating5-star Bharat NCAP
Colours10 choices including 4 dual-tone
Launch TimelineJanuary 2026

Maruti's EV-ready after-sales service

An electric car is mechanically very different from a regular ICE-powered car and requires a dedicated after-sales service network and a higher level of labour skill. With this in mind, Maruti says it has already built 1,500 EV-ready service workshops in India and has 1,50,000 dedicated EV-ready personnel in place to better support e Vitara buyers with a good ownership experience.

Maruti Suzuki has additionally launched a dedicated ‘e for me’ mobile app that aims to enable a seamless EV ownership experience. Through the app, e Vitara owners will be able to locate the nearest possible charging point, make digital payments and set up service appointments at their convenience.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Secures Five-Star Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Are there any purchase offers on the Maruti e Vitara?

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will make its debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production form. This is the largest Indian automaker's first all-electric vehicle, and it was unveiled as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will make its debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production form. This is the largest Indian automaker's first all-electric vehicle, and it was unveiled as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription. With this plan, potential customers can rent the battery and make recurring monthly payments to cover the cost instead of having to pay the total amount straightaway. With BaaS, Maruti can dramatically lower the upfront cost of purchasing an EV by providing the battery as a service (quite literally) instead of tying it to the car purchase.

The carmaker has additionally confirmed an assured buyback program for customers, where it guarantees to repurchase the EV after a certain period of time under specified conditions. This cuts down on the total resale risk of buying EVs and brings a much clearer picture of total ownership costs.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2025, 13:55 pm IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric car electric vehicle ev

