2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched with updated features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has silently updated the Ertiga in the Indian market. The brand has added a couple of new features and a small cosmetic change has been made to make the MPV more competitive and attractive for the customers who are in the market.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What are the new features?

The brand has repositioned the AC vents for the second-row. They are no longer positioned on the roof, instead they are now behind the centre console, where we usually see on most of the cars. This does seem like a bit of a downgrade, and it should also help the brand save some costs and time, as the centre console-mounted AC vents were already available on the brand's other products.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9.12 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Rumion 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki XL6 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Then there is the third-row. Occupants there now get their own dedicated vents along with blower controls. Finally, the brand has added USB Type C ports, two for the second row occupants and two for the third row occupants.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What is the cosmetic change?

In terms of cosmetic change, Maruti has redesigned the rear spoiler. The new spoiler has protruding units from both sides and it does help with the appearance of the MPV. Apart from this, there are no cosmetic changes to the 2025 Ertiga.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: