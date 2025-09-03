HT Auto
2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched With Updated Features

2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched with updated features

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Sept 2025, 09:43 am
  • Maruti Suzuki has updated the Ertiga with new features and a cosmetic change to enhance its appeal.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga just gets a new spoiler in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga just gets a new spoiler in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What are the new features?

The brand has repositioned the AC vents for the second-row. They are no longer positioned on the roof, instead they are now behind the centre console, where we usually see on most of the cars. This does seem like a bit of a downgrade, and it should also help the brand save some costs and time, as the centre console-mounted AC vents were already available on the brand's other products.

Then there is the third-row. Occupants there now get their own dedicated vents along with blower controls. Finally, the brand has added USB Type C ports, two for the second row occupants and two for the third row occupants.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What is the cosmetic change?

In terms of cosmetic change, Maruti has redesigned the rear spoiler. The new spoiler has protruding units from both sides and it does help with the appearance of the MPV. Apart from this, there are no cosmetic changes to the 2025 Ertiga.

First Published Date: 03 Sept 2025, 09:43 am IST

