Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door production begins in India, launch in June

Maruti Suzuki has commenced production of the upcoming Jimny 5-door off-roader at its Gurugram facility. The first production-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door rolled off the assembly line recently, and the launch is scheduled to take place in June this year. Bookings for the new Jimny 5-door commenced earlier this year soon after its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo while deliveries will begin soon after the launch next month.

The first Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door can be seen in the white shade with the off-roader surrounded by the automaker’s team at the facility. While the company has been making the 3-door Jimny at the same plant for exports, the Jimny 5-door is specifically designed for the Indian market and will be exported to other markets as well.

Also Read : Suzuki Jimny with a fun twist? Check out this modified version of this SUV

In terms of safety features, the Jimny will come equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist Function, Side Impact Door Beams and ISOFIX mounts and more

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door gets a longer wheelbase than the three-door version. The extra set of doors brings more practicality to the model with a usable second row and slightly larger boot space. Power will come from the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine tuned for 103 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter. The model will come with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a manual transfer and a low-range gearbox.

The Jimny 5-door will be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa dealerships and prices are expected to be just under ₹10 lakh, going up ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The off-roader is expected to be sold in limited variants and it’s likely that most demand is for the top-spec Alpha trim on the SUV.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Jimny 5-door unveiled for Indian market, rivals Thar

The Jimny 5-door has reportedly garnered over 25,000 bookings since order books opened earlier this year and demand is expected to be strong after the launch as well. The SUV will take on offerings like the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the segment, but the Jimny gains an advantage with its smaller proportions, which makes it lighter than its rivals as well as a peppier and more efficient petrol engine. There won’t be a diesel on offer.

First Published Date: