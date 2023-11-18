HT Auto
Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door launched in South Africa. Check out prices

The made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has made its way to the South African market and the little off-roader is now on sale with a notable premium in prices. The South African Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been launched carrying a price tag between 429,900 Rand and 479,900 (approx. 19.5 lakh and 21.79 lakh) including VAT, which makes it substantially more expensive than the Indian version. In comparison, the Jimny 5-door is priced between 12.74 lakh and 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2023, 11:28 AM
Suzuki Jimny 5-door South Africa
The Suzuki Jimny 5-door was unveiled for South Africa earlier this year. The 4x4 remains identical to the Indian version and is exported from Maruti Suzuki’s facility in India for global markets. In fact, the Maruti Manesar plant in Haryana is the global production hub for the Jimny 5-door, while the automaker also makes the 3-door version for export markets including South Africa. The Jimny 3-door has been on sale in the market for a while now and is priced between 390,900 Rand and 438,900 Rand (approx. 17.74 lakh and 19.92 lakh) including VAT. This makes the Jimny 5-door about 2 lakh more expensive, depending on the variant.

Suzuki Jimny 5-door Cabin South Africa
The Jimny for South Africa is available in three variants - GT MT, GLX MT and GLX AT. It’s the same as the Zeta MT, Alpha MT, and Alpha AT variants sold in India. The spec sheet remains identical to the Indian model with the top-end GLX packing all the features including LED projector-lens headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, all four power windows, auto climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control and more.

Power comes from the same 1.5-litre K15B naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 100 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a 4-speed automatic transmission. The subcompact off-roader gets a 4x4 standard with the Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD system.

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door in South Africa comes with a 4-year/60,000 km service plan and a 5-year/200,000 km promotional warranty. The company recommends a service interval of every 12 months or 15,000 km, whichever comes first. The SUV is offered in six monotone and three dual-tone colours including a military green colour scheme.

