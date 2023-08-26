HT Auto
Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door unveiled for South Africa; gets Military Green colour

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been unveiled for the South African market ahead of its launch later this year. The new Jimny 5-door for South Africa is made in India by Maruti Suzuki and joins the 3-door version that’s already on sale in the market. What’s noteworthy is that the South African-spec Jimny 5-door was unveiled in the delectable Military Green shade, which is not available in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
26 Aug 2023, 12:44 PM
Pre-bookings for the Suzuki Jimny 5-door have begun in South Africa ahead of the launch later this year
The Suzuki Jimny 5-door was unveiled at the Festival of Motoring 2023 show in South Africa and the automaker has commenced accepting pre-bookings for the off-roader. Much like the Indian version, the SUV will come with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated K-Series petrol engine tuned for 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter with Suzuki’s AllGrip 4x4 system as standard.

Also Read : Made-in-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door to go on sale in Australia with ADAS as standard

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door for South Africa will be identical to the India-spec version and will be sold in two variants
The Suzuki Jimny 5-door will arrive in two variants in South Africa. Expect to see most of the features from the India-spec model to be carried over. This includes the 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control and more. On the safety front, the off-roader comes with six airbags, a keyless start/stop button, a rear parking camera, a headlight washer, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, ESP and ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

Apart from the Military Green shade, expect the Jimny 5-door to arrive with other colour options including. In India, the SUV is offered in single and dual-tone colour options including Kinetic Yellow, Sizzling Red, Bluish Black, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White and Nexa Blue. Prices start from 12.74 lakh, going up to 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Jimny is sold via the Nexa outlets in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2023, 12:44 PM IST

