Tata Motors' stiocks reached a 52-week high on July 25

Published Jul 25, 2023

The Tata Motors stocks touched 639.50 per unit on July 25, buoyed by the Q1 FY24 performance of Jaguar Land Rover

Besides that, announcement of 40 GW battery plant in the UK too helped the automaker reach this milestone

Increased focus on EVs, high demand for Tata electric cars, domination in the SUV segment have also helped TaMo to reach this milestone

Widening product portfolio along with focus on technology and safety have helped the company to gain trust of consumers

This in return has helped the company to witness higher sales over the last few months

Positive sales momentum helped the company to build a positive sentiment among investors

Tata Motors Q1 FY24 revenue is expected to jump 40 per cent year-on-year

After opening at 639.50 on July 25 morning, TaMo stock price sailed up at 641.80, up 1.99 per cent

This growth momentum is expected to continue buoyed by the positive sales performance of the group
