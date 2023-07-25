The Tata Motors stocks touched ₹639.50 per unit on July 25, buoyed by the Q1 FY24 performance of Jaguar Land Rover
Besides that, announcement of 40 GW battery plant in the UK too helped the automaker reach this milestone
Increased focus on EVs, high demand for Tata electric cars, domination in the SUV segment have also helped TaMo to reach this milestone
Widening product portfolio along with focus on technology and safety have helped the company to gain trust of consumers
This in return has helped the company to witness higher sales over the last few months
Positive sales momentum helped the company to build a positive sentiment among investors
Tata Motors Q1 FY24 revenue is expected to jump 40 per cent year-on-year
After opening at ₹639.50 on July 25 morning, TaMo stock price sailed up at ₹641.80, up 1.99 per cent
This growth momentum is expected to continue buoyed by the positive sales performance of the group