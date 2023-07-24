HT Auto
After Jaipur, Tata Motors inaugurates vehicle scrapping facility in Bhubaneswar

Home-grown automaker Tata Motors has inaugurated its second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Its first RVSF was inaugurated in Jaipur, Rajasthan in February this year. The state-of-the-art facility, named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, has a capacity of 10,000 vehicles per year. It was inaugurated by Tukuni Sahu, Minister of Water Resources, Commerce & Transport, Odisha.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2023, 13:50 PM
Tata Motor's second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
The scrapping facility makes use of environmentally friendly processes and is touted to disassemble end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably every year. The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Empreo Premium. The facility can scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

The vehicle scrappage unit comes as a fully digital facility, where all operations are said to be seamless and paperless. The unit consists of dedicated stations for safe dismantling of various components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Before being dismantled, each vehicle goes through a meticulous documentation process in order to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles.

This helps in ensuring maximum attention to detail in the dismantling process, guaranteeing safe disposal of all components. The new facility is in line with its commitment towards sustainable mobility. “By implementing globally benchmarked recycling processes that hosts modern equipment for safe and sustainable vehicle scrapping, we aim to extract the utmost value from scrap materials and minimise waste for a brighter future," said Rajesh Kaul, Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors.

The OEM's Jaipur facility has an annual capacity of dismantling 15,000 vehicles per year. It is developed and operated by the company's partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt. Ltd., and can scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. This facility too has been designed to be fully digital, without the need of paperwork.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2023, 13:50 PM IST
TAGS: vehicle scrapping

