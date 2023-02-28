HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Launches Its First Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Jaipur

Tata Motors launches its first vehicle scrapping facility in Jaipur

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the launch of its first registered vehicle scrapping facility christened Re.Wi.Re in Jaipur of Rajasthan. The homegrown automaker claims this facility is capable of scrapping 15,000 vehicles every year and comes with world-class, environment-friendly scrapping technology.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2023, 14:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motor claims this vehicle scrapping facility can scrap 15,000 vehicles yearly.
Tata Motor claims this vehicle scrapping facility can scrap 15,000 vehicles yearly.
Tata Motor claims this vehicle scrapping facility can scrap 15,000 vehicles yearly.
Tata Motor claims this vehicle scrapping facility can scrap 15,000 vehicles yearly.

Tata Motors further stated that the union minister of road transport and highways, Niin Gadkari, had inaugurated this vehicle scrapping facility. It also claimed that this facility is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt. Ltd., and it is equipped to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. However, the automobile giant didn't reveal the costs of vehicle scrapping at the facility and not the timeline for when this facility will go operational.

Also Read : This Indian state will have US-like road infrastructure by 2024, claims Gadkari

The auto manufacturer further claimed that this facility is completely digitalized for paperless operations and is capable of the safe dismantling of important components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Tata Motors is not the only auto manufacturer in India that launched its own dedicated vehicle scrapping facility, as Maruti Suzuki had previously launched a similar facility.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking about the launch of this facility, Nitin Gadkari said that the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was introduced to promote the circular economy by creating an ecosystem to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles to achieve a lower carbon footprint in India and replacing them with greener and more fuel-efficient vehicles. Speaking on the launch of Re.Wi.Re., Girish Wagh, executive director of Tata Motors, said that this registered vehicle scrapping facility heralds a new beginning in the responsible scrapping of end-of-life vehicles. “With globally benchmarked and optimised recycling processes, we intend to yield maximum value from the scrap for future use and minimise waste for the overall betterment," he added.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2023, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors vehicle scrapping facility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Dashcam
Installing a dashcam in your car is easy
2023_Hyundai_Verna_1676887083569
Get ready for these car launches in March
File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

A glimpse of the interior of the EV prototype shows a yoke-shaped steering wheel and head-up display being used by the K-Pop star.
Sony-Honda Afeela EV features in music video starring virtual K-Pop star
The new generation Honda City and Hyundai Verna are two of the upcoming cars to be launched in India in March. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Kamal Yadav and Instagram/car_secrets)
Honda City to Hyundai Verna: Five upcoming cars expected to launch in March
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India

Latest News

India could become a vehicle scrapping hub for South East Asia: Nitin Gadkari
India could become a vehicle scrapping hub for South East Asia: Nitin Gadkari
Tata Motors launches its first vehicle scrapping facility. Know more details
Tata Motors launches its first vehicle scrapping facility. Know more details
Alternative fuel made from cow dung runs vehicles in France
Alternative fuel made from cow dung runs vehicles in France
BMW finally launches iX5 Hydrogen as pilot fleet
BMW finally launches iX5 Hydrogen as pilot fleet
Man wins Lamborghini Huracan in lottery, crashes it to wreck within weeks
Man wins Lamborghini Huracan in lottery, crashes it to wreck within weeks

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city