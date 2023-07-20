Priced at ₹6.90 lakh and ₹7.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the new XM and XM(S) trims enhance options for Tata Altroz buyers
These pricing is introductory and likely to be increased after a certain period or unit sales
The new variants sit above the XE base variant and get power from 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired with manual gearbox
These new variants make the Tata Altroz most affordable premium hatchback in India available with electric sunroof
Altroz XM gets multifunction steering, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and 16-inch wheels
Additionally, the Altroz XM(S) trim gets an electric sunroof
Tata Altroz comes as India's only Global NCAP 5-star-rated premium hatchback, making it among the safest cars in the country
Altroz gets four power windows and remote keyless entry as a standard feature across its manual petrol variants
The new trims are expected to boost Altroz's appeal and sales