Tata Altroz premium hatchback has received two new variants: XM, XM(S)

Published Jul 20, 2023

Priced at 6.90 lakh and 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the new XM and XM(S) trims enhance options for Tata Altroz buyers

These pricing is introductory and likely to be increased after a certain period or unit sales 

The new variants sit above the XE base variant and get power from 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired with manual gearbox

These new variants make the Tata Altroz most affordable premium hatchback in India available with electric sunroof

Altroz XM gets multifunction steering, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and 16-inch wheels

Additionally, the Altroz XM(S) trim gets an electric sunroof

Tata Altroz comes as India's only Global NCAP 5-star-rated premium hatchback, making it among the safest cars in the country

Altroz gets four power windows and remote keyless entry as a standard feature across its manual petrol variants

The new trims are expected to boost Altroz's appeal and sales
