Maruti Suzuki has over 2.25 lakh pending orders in May, new Swift drives growth

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that it has over 2.25 lakh pending orders as of May 2024. The automaker registered a two per cent decline in volumes in May this year as auto sales are witnessing a slowdown this quarter due to the high base effect, heatwave and the general elections. However, the company is optimistic that the upcoming monsoon season will translate to more customers walking into showrooms.

Maruti Suzuki has over 2.25 lakh pending bookings as of May 2024 with over 40,000 units for the new Swift, followed by the Ertiga CNG and Brezza as it

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said that the company had 225,531 units pending including over 40,000 units for the recently launched new-generation Swift. Banerjee further revealed that about 72,000-75,000 of the pending bookings were for the CNG variants.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.60 - 10.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.84 - 8.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.16 - 9.08 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki sales drop 2 per cent to 174,551 units in May.

The Ertiga CNG and Brezza continue to be the top-billed offerings for Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on the rise of CNG vehicles and leads the market in terms of volumes. The manufacturer said that about 32.5 per cent of the total comes from CNG cars. Every third Maruti car sold is a CNG variant. Maruti Suzuki is garnering high demand for the Brezza and Ertiga CNG, which have a waiting period of four to six weeks respectively.

Amidst a slowdown in volumes, the senior executive revealed that the network stock with the company currently stands for about 35-36 days including transit time. This translates to 1.68 lakh remaining stocks. He further said that the automaker was confident of reducing the stocks further once the new government formed.

Also Read : New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift garners over 40,000 bookings since launch

Maruti Suzuki will also bring more models starting this month as it aims to revitalise the small car market. The auto player recently lowered the prices of its AMT-equipped cars by ₹5,000. It also plans to launch the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso Dream Edition later this month with the new limited edition variant priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for each model.

First Published Date: