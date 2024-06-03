HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Garners Over 40,000 Bookings Since Launch

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift garners over 40,000 bookings since launch

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2024, 20:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Maruti Suzuki Swift has garnered over 40,000 bookings within a month of launch and was already the best-selling car from the brand with a whol
...
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently available only in the petrol guise with the CNG variants set to arrive later in the year
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently available only in the petrol guise with the CNG variants set to arrive later in the year

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched last month and the popular-selling hatchback is already off to a good start garnering over 40,000 in the first month of sales. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, revealed the development during a recent interaction with the media. Maruti Suzuki reported a wholesale of 19,393 units of the Swift in May, making it the brand’s bestselling model of the month, surpassing cars like the Dzire and WagonR.

Banerjee emphasised that the company only introduced the petrol version of the new-gen Swift, and the 40,000 bookings number is a very response for the model. Maruti Suzuki is anticipating the numbers will grow even further once the CNG variants are introduced in a few months.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.60 - 10.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.84 - 8.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.16 - 9.08 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift drive review: Right car in wrong time?

Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Swift is packed with six airbags as standard and also gets crucial safety features like Hill Hold Control and ABS with EBD
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Swift is packed with six airbags as standard and also gets crucial safety features like Hill Hold Control and ABS with EBD

Maruti Suzuki revealed that the manual variants of the new Swift remain most popular garnering over 83 per cent of the bookings, while the remaining 17 per cent are for the AMT variants. The company also revealed that about 50 per cent of the bookings are for the mid-spec VXI variant.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced from 6.49 lakh onwards, going up to 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The automaker revised prices across its AMT models recently announcing a price cut of 5,000 to boost the sale of the AMT variants across its small car range.

Watch: New Swift 2024 Review: Is it swifter with new engine? | What's new in 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift?

The 2024 Swift also gets a newly-developed 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series engine that produces out 80 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. While power figures are down compared to the older 1.2-litre K-Series motor, the new engine boasts high on fuel efficiency, as Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 25.72 kmpl for the car.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2024, 06:28 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.