New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift garners over 40,000 bookings since launch

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched last month and the popular-selling hatchback is already off to a good start garnering over 40,000 in the first month of sales. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, revealed the development during a recent interaction with the media. Maruti Suzuki reported a wholesale of 19,393 units of the Swift in May, making it the brand’s bestselling model of the month, surpassing cars like the Dzire and WagonR.

Banerjee emphasised that the company only introduced the petrol version of the new-gen Swift, and the 40,000 bookings number is a very response for the model. Maruti Suzuki is anticipating the numbers will grow even further once the CNG variants are introduced in a few months.

The Swift is packed with six airbags as standard and also gets crucial safety features like Hill Hold Control and ABS with EBD

Maruti Suzuki revealed that the manual variants of the new Swift remain most popular garnering over 83 per cent of the bookings, while the remaining 17 per cent are for the AMT variants. The company also revealed that about 50 per cent of the bookings are for the mid-spec VXI variant.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced from ₹6.49 lakh onwards, going up to ₹9.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The automaker revised prices across its AMT models recently announcing a price cut of ₹5,000 to boost the sale of the AMT variants across its small car range.

The 2024 Swift also gets a newly-developed 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series engine that produces out 80 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. While power figures are down compared to the older 1.2-litre K-Series motor, the new engine boasts high on fuel efficiency, as Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 25.72 kmpl for the car.

