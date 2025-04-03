Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, WagonR, Ertiga prices to increase from April 8

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike across various models in its lineup with effect from April 8. The increase, ranging up to ₹62,000, comes in line with the company's earlier announcement of a price revision of up to 4 per cent. In an official announcement, Maruti Suzuki cited increasing input costs, increased operational costs, and added features as reasons for the price revision.

Several popular models from Maruti Suzuki will soon face an increase in price, with the Grand Vitara witnessing the largest increase at up to ₹62,000 across all the variants. The company's Eeco will also face an increase, this time pegged at ₹22,500, while the popular WagonR hatchback will see an increase of ₹14,000. The company's MPVs, the Ertiga and XL6, will face an increase of ₹12,500.

At the same time, the Fronx subcompact SUV will receive the smallest update with its price going up to about ₹2,500. On the commercial side of things, the Tour S, a sedan based on the Dzire, will have prices go up to ₹3,000. Other models in Maruti Suzuki's commercial lineup remain unchanged at this time.

Maruti Suzuki: Financial 2024-25 results

In the fiscal year 2024–2025, Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 2,234,266 units. This is a 4.63 per cent increase over the overall output of 2,135,323 units from the previous year. The company's domestic retail sales increased by 0.05 per cent during the year to 1,760,767 units, up from 1,759,881 units the previous year.

Interestingly, the utility vehicle segment, which includes models like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Brezza, Fronx, and others, grew at a rate of 12.12 per cent YoY to 720,186 units, while the carmaker's passenger car segment, which includes models like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Dzire, Swift, Ciaz, and others, saw a decline of 7.7 per cent YoY to 904,909 units.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki exceeded the three lakh export milestone throughout the year. In FY25, it shipped 332,585 units overall, up 17.49 per cent YoY from 283,067 units exported the previous year. According to Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the carmaker was responsible for 43 per cent of all car exports from the nation.

As a result, the automaker rose to the top of the passenger vehicle export market. During the year, Maruti Suzuki commenced exports of Fronx and Jimny 5-door to Japan. The top 5 markets for Maruti Suzuki were South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Japan and Mexico.

