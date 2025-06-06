Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara charts new high, becomes fastest-SUV to record 3 lakh sales

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that they have sold over 3 lakh units of the Grand Vitara in the Indian market. This milest one was achieved in just 32 months, which is a record in the SUV segment. Strong Hybrid variants of Grand Vitara led the growth in FY24-25 with 43 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The SUV is also available with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

The company recently launched the Grand Vitara in the Indian market. The SUV got 6 airbags as standard. Customers now have the option to choose a sunroof in the Zeta and Alpha variants, along with the newly introduced Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta+ (O), and Alpha+ (O) variants. Additionally, the brand has incorporated several new features, including an 8-way powered driver's seat, an Electronic Parking Brake for the 6AT variants, Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, new LED cabin lights, and rear door sunshades. Furthermore, a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels with a precision-cut finish has also been introduced.

Maruti Suzuki also made the naturally aspirated petrol engine E20 compliant, whereas it is recommended that the strong hybrid engine to run on RON95 petrol, which is more expensive than the standard one.

It is important to note that the Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the only SUVs in the segment that get an all-wheel drive powertrain. And the Grand Vitara is the only SUV in the segment to offer the all-wheel drive system with the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Commenting on Grand Vitara's milestone, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We thank our 3 lakh strong Grand Vitara family for their trust in Maruti Suzuki. The Grand Vitara has been a catalyst in strengthening Maruti Suzuki’s position in the mid-SUV market, and achieving this monumental milestone in such a short period of time is a new benchmark for the industry. Designed for today's urban, tech-savvy, and progressive individuals, the Grand Vitara masterfully combines bold aesthetics, advanced technology, and a comprehensive suite of safety features, underscoring its positioning as a Tech SUV."

