Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs The Competition: 5 cars worth considering

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx was one of the most awaited launches when it was first unveiled. Yes, it can be called an iteration of the Baleno premium hatchback but that has not impacted the sales of the Fronx. Maruti Suzuki has priced the Fronx between ₹7.51 lakh and ₹13.04 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
It is available in six variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Delta+ (O), Zeta, and Alpha.
Powertrain options on offer are a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine along with a CNG powertrain. Depending on the engine, the transmission options on offer are a 5-speed AMT, 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission but the CNG is offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Here is a quick list of the alternative cars that you can consider if you are looking to buy the Fronx.
Tata Nexon is one of the most successful sub-compact SUVs to enter the Indian market. It is priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹15.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Nexon is offered in four variants - Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. It is offered with three powertrain options - CNG, turbo petrol and a diesel unit.
The Sonet is the most affordable vehicle that Kia offers in the Indian market. It is priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹15.77 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Sonet is offered with three powertrain options - a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine. There are eleven variants from which the customer can choose from, they are - HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+, and X-Line.
The Venue is quite a popular compact SUV from Hyundai. It is priced between ₹7.94 lakh and ₹13.53 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It shares its platform with the Kia Sonet. The engine options on offer are the same as the Kia Sonet so there is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine.
Toyota Taisor is the rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx. It is priced between ₹7.74 lakh and ₹13.08 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Taisor is offered in five variants - E, S, S+, G, and V. The powertrain options available are a naturally aspirated petrol unit, a turbocharged petrol unit and a CNG powertrain.
Mahindra XUV3XO is the revamped version of the XUV300. It is now priced between ₹7.79 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered in two trims - MX and AX. The MX consists of MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3 and MX3 Pro whereas the AX series includes the AX5, AX5 L, AX7 and AX7L variants.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.