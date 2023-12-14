Mahindra Scorpio N scored zero in ANCAP crash test

Published Dec 14, 2023

This comes as a surprise after the Mahindra Scorpio N SUV secured a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test

The reason behind Scorpio N's zero score is the different testing metric of ANCAP compared to the Global NCAP

According to ANCAP's rules, cars without ADAS are rated with zero star rating

ANCAP doesn't consider the car's rigidity or other structural strength if the vehicle doesn't come equipped with ADAS

On the other hand, Global NCAP considers structural rigidity of the car while crash testing any vehicle for safety rating

Clearly, the non-availability of ADAS technology made the difference for Mahindra Scorpio N SUV in ANCAP crash test

Mahindra Scorpio N is sold in India as well in multiple global markets also

Scorpio N was launched alongside the Scorpio Classic as a revised iteration of the iconic SUV

The Scorpio N is sold in Australia alongside the XUV700 SUV and the pickup truck version of Mahindra Scorpio Classic
