This comes as a surprise after the Mahindra Scorpio N SUV secured a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test
The reason behind Scorpio N's zero score is the different testing metric of ANCAP compared to the Global NCAP
According to ANCAP's rules, cars without ADAS are rated with zero star rating
ANCAP doesn't consider the car's rigidity or other structural strength if the vehicle doesn't come equipped with ADAS
On the other hand, Global NCAP considers structural rigidity of the car while crash testing any vehicle for safety rating
Clearly, the non-availability of ADAS technology made the difference for Mahindra Scorpio N SUV in ANCAP crash test
Mahindra Scorpio N is sold in India as well in multiple global markets also
Scorpio N was launched alongside the Scorpio Classic as a revised iteration of the iconic SUV
The Scorpio N is sold in Australia alongside the XUV700 SUV and the pickup truck version of Mahindra Scorpio Classic