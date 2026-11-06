Maruti Suzuki delivers 30,000 cars on Dhanteras, expects 12-15% festive retail growth

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India delivered 30,000 cars across the country on Dhanteras on Friday, marking a strong start to the peak Diwali buying period. The country's largest carmaker expects its retail deliveries to exceed 70,000 units during the extended festive period this year, registering a growth of 12-15% over the corresponding period last year.

The strong festive performance comes amid a broader recovery in India's passenger vehicle market, with automakers witnessing improved customer sentiment and higher showroom footfalls following the GST rate rationalisation. However, for Maruti Suzuki, the challenge now lies in meeting rising customer demand, with its pending bookings climbing to 2.53 lakh units.

Confirming the Dhanteras delivery numbers to HT Auto during a sales call, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said the company delivered 30,000 vehicles in a single day. He, however, cautioned against a direct year-on-year comparison, as Dhanteras fell across two days last year, Saturday and Sunday.

"Last year, Dhanteras was on two days, a Saturday and a Sunday. So, it is not a like-to-like comparison. I am talking only about one day, and we have done 30,000," Banerjee told HT Auto.

The automaker expects the extended Diwali festive period, which includes Dhanteras and subsequent celebrations, to generate more than 70,000 retail deliveries. This would translate into a 12-15% increase over the previous year's festive-period performance.

Six Maruti models cross 20,000-unit sales mark

The strong festive demand reflects the broader momentum in Maruti Suzuki's product portfolio, with the company witnessing traction across multiple segments, including SUVs and entry-level passenger cars.

Banerjee said six of Maruti Suzuki's models have recorded sales exceeding 20,000 units, marking a record for the company. Its SUV portfolio has also been witnessing healthy demand, with the recently introduced Victoris clocking monthly volumes of around 16,000-17,000 units, while the Grand Vitara is registering approximately 10,000-11,000 units.

"We are gaining market share also. You all would have seen that we are gaining market share. Even last month, we gained market share. Six of our models have done more than 20,000-plus vehicles, which is a record," Banerjee said.

He added that the company's product portfolio was firing on all cylinders, with demand remaining strong across categories.

2.53 lakh pending bookings pose supply challenge

Despite the robust demand environment, Maruti Suzuki's immediate priority is to improve vehicle availability and reduce customer waiting periods. The company currently has 2.53 lakh pending bookings, highlighting the scale of demand it needs to fulfil.

Banerjee said vehicle availability has emerged as the biggest challenge for the company as it attempts to convert its strong booking pipeline into actual deliveries.

"Fundamentally, one of the things we have a problem with right now is the availability of vehicles. That is the biggest challenge for us. As I am talking to you, today morning also we are having 2.53 lakh pending bookings. So, we feel that right now, for us, it is about serving our customers as quickly as possible. That is the biggest challenge," he said.

Demand outlook for the remainder of FY27

The strong Dhanteras performance and the company's growing order pipeline indicate continued demand momentum heading into the remaining months of FY27. However, the extent to which Maruti Suzuki can capitalise on this momentum will depend significantly on its ability to ramp up supplies and clear pending bookings.

With six models crossing the 20,000-unit sales milestone and SUVs continuing to contribute to the company's growth, Maruti Suzuki is looking to strengthen its market position further.

The company has also indicated that gaining market share remains a key priority, even as it works towards improving production and customer deliveries.

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