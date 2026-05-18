Maruti Suzuki commences production at second Kharkhoda plant, boosts overall manufacturing capacity to 26.5 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has recently announced the commencement of commercial production at the second plant of its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana. This is the second plant that the company has opened in Kharkhoda, boasting an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units, taking the total capacity to 5 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki started commercial production at its second Kharkhoda plant, boosting overall annual capacity to 26.5 lakh units. The automaker also achieved record April 2026 sales and dispatched three million vehicles via railways.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki’s overall annual production capacity across its facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat sits at 26.5 lakh units. Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will be among Suzuki’s largest four-wheeler manufacturing locations with the capacity to produce 1 million vehicles per annum.

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Moreover, the company had earlier indicated its plan to add 5 lakh units of capacity in FY2026–27, and the addition is in line with this plan. Maruti Suzuki currently manufactures the sub-compact SUV, Brezza and mid-size SUV, Victoris, at the facility.

Maruti Suzuki: Sales Figures of April 2026

The company witnessed a three per cent increase to an estimated 42 per cent share of the domestic passenger vehicle market, up from around 39 per cent in the previous financial year. Additionally, the company's market share increase comes after the automaker registered its highest-ever monthly domestic sales in April 2026 at 1,91,122 units.

Moreover, passenger car sales during April 2026 stood at 96,725 units, compared to 68,244 units in the same month last year, indicating strong demand across the hatchback and sedan portfolio.

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Maruti Suzuki: Milestone Crossed in 2026

Not only that, but the company has crossed the milestone of dispatching over 3 million vehicles through railways, marking a major achievement in the company’s green logistics initiative. The carmaker said the move reflects its long-term focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving transport efficiency across its distribution network.

The company, over the last decade, has steadily increased the share of railways in its outbound logistics operations. The contribution of rail transport has risen from 5 per cent in FY2014-15 to 26.5 per cent in FY2025-26. Interestingly, the company achieved the jump from two million to three million cumulative rail-based vehicle dispatches in just 21 months.

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