Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spied testing ahead of September 5 launch

Maruti Suzuki is set to give the Baleno its first update since the current-generation premium hatchback arrived in February 2022. The facelift will launch on September 5, 2026, with test vehicles now undergoing what appears to be the final stages of development ahead of the debut.

Subtle design changes expected

The Baleno facelift is expected to retain the basic shape and proportions of the existing hatchback, with Maruti Suzuki likely concentrating on smaller exterior revisions rather than a major redesign. The changes are expected to be concentrated at the front, where the car could receive revised headlights, a redesigned grille, an updated bumper and tweaked fog lamp treatment.

The side profile is likely to remain largely unchanged. The facelift could continue with conventional door handles, request sensors on both front doors, UV-cut windows with a slight green tint and chrome detailing. New alloy wheel designs could provide another visual distinction from the current model.

At the back, the changes are expected to be similarly limited. The existing tailgate and tail lamps could be retained, while a revised rear bumper may form part of the update. The test car spotted in a recent spy video was heavily camouflaged, making it difficult to identify the final exterior details. Maruti Suzuki could also introduce additional colour options with the updated hatchback.

Expected cabin

The cabin could receive a more noticeable technology upgrade. The current 9-inch infotainment system may make way for a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen. This unit first appeared in the Victoris and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Maruti Suzuki could also introduce an updated climate control panel. Other expected equipment includes a wireless charging pad, rear air-conditioning vents, front and rear armrests, an auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, LED lighting and a multi-information display.

The facelift could also bring some additional equipment seen on newer Maruti models. Ventilated seats and blind-spot alerts integrated into the ORVMs are among the features that could potentially be added, although they have not been confirmed.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Baleno scores 4 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

New engine could be introduced

A bigger mechanical change may take place under the bonnet. The Baleno facelift could replace its existing K-Series 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with Maruti Suzuki's newer Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit.

The Z-Series engine made its debut in the Swift before being introduced in the Dzire. However, the facelift is not currently expected to receive a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the possibility of a six-speed manual gearbox is also considered low.

Launch timeline

The Baleno facelift will arrive on September 5, marking the first update for the second-generation model. The hatchback has remained unchanged since its 2022 introduction, despite the arrival of the Fronx, which uses the Baleno as the basis for its coupe-SUV design.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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