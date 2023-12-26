Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted once again, will launch next year

Mahindra has been testing the 5-door version of the Thar vigorously, the test mules of the SUV have now been spotted numerous times all over the country. The latest spy shots come from Mettupalayam, Tamilnadu. The 5-door Thar was spotted at a petrol pump, probably while its fuel tank was being refilled. Mahindra will launch the Thar 5-door next year in the Indian market. However, a concrete timeline is not yet known.