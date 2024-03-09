Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted in Manali ahead of launch

There is no hiding the fact that Mahindra will be launching the 5-door version of the Thar. The brand has also announced that the Thar 5-door will be launched during the second quarter of 2024 and will be sold along with the current generation three-door Thar SUV. Mahindra has been testing the Thar 5-door for quite sometime now and recently the SUV was spotted testing in Manali.

There is a possibility that Mahindra is doing high-altitude testing of the Thar 5-door. This is quite usual for automobile manufacturers as they test their vehicles in all kinds of weather conditions to ensure that the consumers do not face any issues after buying the vehicle.

It seems like the variant that Mahindra was testing is a lower variant because the 5-door Thar is not equipped with LED headlamps and fog lamps which have been spotted on some other test mules. However, on the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels. Mahindra would also make a few changes to the elements of rear tail lamps.

The brand will also make a few changes to the front grille and there will be a new set of doors at the rear. The rear door handles will be placed on the C-pillar which gives a sort of a three-door look to the vehicle. The spare wheel will still be on the rear tailgate.

The interior will get some tweaks. For instance, there would be a new steering wheel that will be shared with the Scorpio N. Moreover, there would also be a new larger touchscreen infotainment system that recently debuted on the XUV400 EL Pro.

Under the hood, the five-door Thar will be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 2.2-litre diesel engine. The same set of engines are already offered on other Mahindra SUVs like the 3-door Thar, Scorpio-N and the XUV700. However, it is expected that Mahindra will retune the engines to suit the weight and characteristics of the five-door Thar.

