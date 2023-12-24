HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar 5 Door Spotted Testing With Production Ready Wheels, Launch In 2024

Mahindra Thar 5-door spied testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most eagerly awaited offerings from the automaker’s stable. The Thar 5-door has been spotted testing on multiple occasions and the latlatest spy shots that emerged online remind you that the model is closer to launch. The latest images show a camouflaged test mule of the lifestyle SUV, albeit wearing production-ready alloy wheels.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2023, 10:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra Thar 5 door spy shots
The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive in 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the ₹15 lakh mark (Instagram/cars_universe_yt)
Mahindra Thar 5 door spy shots
The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive in 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the ₹15 lakh mark

The difference in the alloy wheels is notable with Mahindra moving away from the multi-spoke units on the current Thar 3-door to what appears to be a diamond-cut design. The test unit also appears to come with LED headlamps with circular LED DRLs, which further hint at the model being nearly ready for production.

The new Thar 5-door will be a more practical offering over the 3-door model while retaining the off-road capability. Previous spy shots have revealed features like the dashboard and seats, especially with a usable second row in place. It will also get features like an electric sunroof, larger infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a centre armrest between the front seats, height adjustable seatbelts and AC vents for the rear passengers. It will also get a much larger boot space, making it far more practical in terms of day-to-day driving.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
₹ 12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Bolero 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024
₹ 10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will also sport a longer wheelbase to support all the changes. Power is expected to come from the familiar 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines, which could be tuned differently. Expect to see both manual and automatic transmission choices at the time of launch, while the model is also expected to arrive with 4x4. Mahindra could bring the Thar 5-door with just rear wheel drive for a lower starting price. The SUV will take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door when it arrives next year.

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2023, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: Thar sport Jimny Mahindra Mahindra Thar 5 door new cars 2024 Mahindra Thar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.