Mahindra Thar 5-door spied testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most eagerly awaited offerings from the automaker’s stable. The Thar 5-door has been spotted testing on multiple occasions and the latlatest spy shots that emerged online remind you that the model is closer to launch. The latest images show a camouflaged test mule of the lifestyle SUV, albeit wearing production-ready alloy wheels.

The difference in the alloy wheels is notable with Mahindra moving away from the multi-spoke units on the current Thar 3-door to what appears to be a diamond-cut design. The test unit also appears to come with LED headlamps with circular LED DRLs, which further hint at the model being nearly ready for production.

The new Thar 5-door will be a more practical offering over the 3-door model while retaining the off-road capability. Previous spy shots have revealed features like the dashboard and seats, especially with a usable second row in place. It will also get features like an electric sunroof, larger infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a centre armrest between the front seats, height adjustable seatbelts and AC vents for the rear passengers. It will also get a much larger boot space, making it far more practical in terms of day-to-day driving.

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will also sport a longer wheelbase to support all the changes. Power is expected to come from the familiar 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines, which could be tuned differently. Expect to see both manual and automatic transmission choices at the time of launch, while the model is also expected to arrive with 4x4. Mahindra could bring the Thar 5-door with just rear wheel drive for a lower starting price. The SUV will take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door when it arrives next year.

