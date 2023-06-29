Mahindra Thar SUV 5-door launch date for India announced

Published Jun 29, 2023

Mahindra Thar SUV with five doors will take on Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Quelling all rumours, Mahindra has said that the Thar 5-door SUV will not launch in India before 2024

Earlier, media reports had claimed the five-door version of the SUV will be launched on August 15 in South Africa

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV has been spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads in the past

It is expected to come with a longer wheelbase and more space inside

The iconic off-road SUV currently comes in a three-dorr version in India

Lack of interior space, especially for luggage, is considered as one of the biggest cons of the SUV

Mahindra aims to resolve the issue with a longer Thar with more doors

The new version of the SUV will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny when launched
