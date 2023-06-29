Mahindra Thar SUV 5-door launch date for India announced

Mahindra Thar SUV with five doors will take on Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Quelling all rumours, Mahindra has said that the Thar 5-door SUV will not launch in India before 2024
Earlier, media reports had claimed the five-door version of the SUV will be launched on August 15 in South Africa
Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV has been spotted a number of times testing on Indian roads in the past
It is expected to come with a longer wheelbase and more space inside
The iconic off-road SUV currently comes in a three-dorr version in India
Lack of interior space, especially for luggage, is considered as one of the biggest cons of the SUV
Mahindra aims to resolve the issue with a longer Thar with more doors
The new version of the SUV will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny when launched