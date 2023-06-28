Mahindra Scorpio SUV hits major sales milestone, finds 9 lakh homes in India

Mahindra's flagship SUV Scorpio has hit a major sales landmark. The carmaker rolled out 9 lakh units of the iconic SUV from its Chakan facility near Pune recently. The landmark unit was a Scorpio-N model, the latest avatar of the SUV which was launched exactly a year ago in June, 2022. Scorpio made its India debut back in 2002 after which it went through several facelifts and changes. Currently, Mahindra sells the iconic model in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatars in India.

Mahindra Scorpio is currently the best-selling model from the carmaker. It is even popular than the Bolero thanks to the new generation Scorpio-N and the old-school Scorpio Classic. In May, Mahindra sold 9,318 units of both the SUVs. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO at Mahindra and Mahindra, took to social media to announce the landmark achievement. He wrote, “Today was special-the first anniversary of the Scorpio N. We were in Chakan Plant to celebrate it with the team. It was an emotional moment to flag Scorpio N off the line."

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV is bigger than the Scorpio Classic version. The SUV stands 206 mm longer, 97 mm wider and has 70 mm more wheelbase than the previous generation model. It stands on a set of 18-inch and 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The SUV also has sportier look with signature double barrel LED Projector headlamps, tall stacked LED tail lamps, shark-fin antenna and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs among other features. On the other hand, the Scorpio Classic retains the design language of the original Scorpio with certain changes.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Scorpio-n ₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Tata Tigor Ev ₹ 11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Scorpio Classic ₹ 11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mahindra Be.05 ₹12 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details

Mahindra offers the Scorpio Classic SUV equipped with a diesel engine only. The 2.2-litre unit, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, can generate 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

The Scorpio N comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that can churn out 172 bhp and 370 Nm. The torque output increases to 400 Nm in the variant with six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The lower variants produce 130 bhp and 300 Nm. The Scorpio-N also comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that can generate 200 bhp and 370 Nm. The engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

The Scorpio Classic is priced at ₹12.64 lakh for the S variant while the S11 trim is priced at ₹16.14 lakh. The Scorpio N comes at a starting price of ₹13.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹24.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Z8 L AT AWD version.

First Published Date: