Honda Amaze available with offers upto 41,000 in September

Honda Cars India has announced that they are offering benefits up to 41,000 on the Amaze compact sedan. The manufacturer is offering a cash discount of up to 10,000 or free-of-cost accessories worth 12,349. There is a customer loyalty bonus of 5,000 and a corporate discount of 6,000. Apart from this, there is a car exchange bonus of 10,000 and a special corporate discount of 10,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Sep 2023, 14:05 PM
Honda sells the Amaze only with a petrol engine option.

Honda Amaze is a direct competitor to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. The price of the Honda Amaze starts at 7.10 lakh and goes up to 9.71 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Amaze is being sold in three variants - E, S, and VX.

Powering the Honda Amaze is only the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. There is no diesel engine in Honda's lineup.

Also watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

In other news, Honda recently launched its mid-size SUV in the Indian market. It is called the Elevate and will be directly going against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Citroen C3 Aircross.

The prices of the Honda Elevate start from 11 lakh and go up to 16 lakh. There are four variants to choose from - SV, V, VX, and ZX. Honda is using the City's engine for the Elevate. It is a .5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that produces 119 bhp of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. Honda will not sell Elevate with a diesel engine or a hybrid powertrain. Instead, Honda has confirmed that they will be launching the electric version of the Elevate by 2026.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 14:05 PM IST
