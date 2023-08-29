Honda City, Amaze sedans to become costlier from September

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 29, 2023

The OEM has said that it has been forced to hike the prices to mitigate rising input costs

However, the quantum of the hike hasn't been revealed by the company

The OEM is reportedly still deliberating on the quantum of the hike

Honda currently sells only these two sedans in India 

 Check product page

The fifth-gen City was launched in March and is priced from 11.57 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price of the Amaze sedan starts from RS 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

Amaze recently completed 10 years in India

It sources power from a 1.2-litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated petrol engine

The engine can churn out 89 bhp of maximum power and 110 Nm of peak torque
 To watch Honda Amaze in action...
Click Here