Honda City, Amaze sedans to become costlier from September

The OEM has said that it has been forced to hike the prices to mitigate rising input costs
However, the quantum of the hike hasn't been revealed by the company
The OEM is reportedly still deliberating on the quantum of the hike
Honda currently sells only these two sedans in India
The fifth-gen City was launched in March and is priced from ₹11.57 lakh (ex-showroom)
Price of the Amaze sedan starts from RS 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom)
Amaze recently completed 10 years in India
It sources power from a 1.2-litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated petrol engine
The engine can churn out 89 bhp of maximum power and 110 Nm of peak torque