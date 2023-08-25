Honda Amaze available with benefits up to 31,000 in August

Honda Cars India is offering various benefits of up to ₹31,000 on Amaze. The brand is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000 or free-of-cost accessories worth ₹12,296. There is a customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and a corporate discount of ₹6,000. Apart from this, there is also a special corporate discount of ₹10,000. It is important to note that these discounts are valid till 31st August and till stocks last.

The Amaze is Honda's compact sedan that goes against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. Honda has priced the Amaze between ₹7.05 lakh and ₹9.66 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Amaze is available only in three variants - E, S, and VX and five monotone colours - Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic.

Honda sells Amaze only with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder engine. It produces 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

Honda is currently preparing to launch its mid-size SUV in the Indian market. It is called the Elevate and it will be going against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

The Elevate will be offered only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. It puts out 119 bhp of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the Honda City as well. The Elevate will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. Honda will not sell Elevate with a diesel engine or a hybrid powertrain. Instead, Honda has confirmed that they will be launching the electric version of the Elevate by 2026.

