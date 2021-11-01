While Maruti will drive in the new generation Celerio this month, Mercedes-Benz will launch the new AMG A45 S on November 17.

Maruti Celerio to Mercedes AMG A45 S: Top eight new cars to hit India this month

01 Nov 2021

While Maruti will drive in the new generation Celerio this month, Mercedes-Benz will launch the new AMG A45 S on November 17.

Other key launches and unveilings include Audi Q5, Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Slavia, MINI Cooper SE and Porsche Taycan EV and Macan facelift.

Skoda has announced that the new premium mid-size sedan Slavia, which was recently showcased testing on Indian roads, will officially break cover post the festive season. Skoda will unveil the Slavia on November 18, with the launch expected to take place later. Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, Slavia will be powered by two TSI petrol engines, the same that also power the recently-launched Skoda Kushaq SUV. The 1.0-litre three cylinder TSI engine is capable of producing 113 hp of power. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI has an output of 148 hp. The transmission job is handled by Skoda's six-speed manual gearbox, besides option to pick a six-speed automatic transmission in the 1.0-litre TSI or the seven-speed DSG gearbox in the 1.5-litre variant. Slavia will take on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna in the premium mid-size sedans.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S:

Mercedes-Benz India has been betting big on its range of performance vehicles in the country and has been targeting a niche audience with such cars. The German luxury carmaker is gearing up to bring in the AMG A45 S to India on November 17. The performance hatchback, which is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine, can generate output of 416 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It can hit a speed of 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.9 seconds and comes with a maximum speed of 270 kmph.

Porsche Taycan EV:

Photo of Porsche's first EV 2020 Taycan (AP)

After Covid-19 pandemic disrupted launch plans, Porsche is finally all set to drive in the electric version of its flagship model Taycan to India on November 12. The Taycan EV recently beat the 911 model by the carmaker for the first time in terms of sales with 28,640 units sold worldwide. Porsche Taycan electric is likely to be offered in two variants in India, which include the Turbo and Turbo S variants. The Turbo S variant is capable of churning out 761 bhp against 680 bhp produced by the Turbo variant. It has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm and sits on 21-inch alloy wheels. Offered with two electric motors, Taycan comes with a 71 kWh battery pack and a 83.7kWh battery pack, and offer a range of up to 500 kms on single charge.

Porsche Macan:

Along with the electric Taycan, Porsche will also drive in the facelift version of the Macan SUV in India. It is likely to get the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, mated to the carmaker's seven-speed DCT transmission. Porsche could also offer another variant which is likely to be powered by the 2.9-litre V6 engine. The former can generate ouput of 261 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The V6 is capable of producing 375 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque.

MINI Cooper SE:

The Mini Cooper SE looks almost identical to its ICE sibling.

BMW is all set to drive in the all-electric MINI Cooper SE to India later this month. BMW has already opened booking for the three-door EV last week at ₹one lakh. Drawing power from a 32.6 kWh battery pack, the MINI Cooper SE can produce184 hp of max power and 270 Nm of torque. It also claims to touch 100 kmph from standstill in 7.3 seconds. BMW claims that the MINI EV will have a range of 270 kms on single charge.

