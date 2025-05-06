Mahindra XUV700 lineup updated: 5 seater variants discontinued, price hiked

Mahindra XUV700 range has been streamlined by eliminating all five-seater options from its lineup. With the update, the SUV is now available only in six- and seven-seater options, placing it even more strongly as a family vehicle. The change in the lineup has translated into a price hike as well, with the base price now starting at ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase from the earlier ₹13.99 lakh.

With the update, Mahindra provides the XUV700 in 43 different variants, from the base MX variant to the feature-packed AX7 L of the Ebony Edition. The Ebony Edition, which is the latest one, adds visual value and premium shine to the top-of-the-line trims.

The updated entry-level model is the MX Petrol Manual variant, which was only available in a 5 seater layout and is now configured with seven seats. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the AX7 L Diesel Automatic Ebony Edition tops the range with the most premium features and also gets a seven-seat layout. With the update, the prices of the Mahindra XUV700 now start at ₹14.49 lakh for the base MX petrol seven seater version and top out at ₹25.15 lakh for the AX7 L AWD Ebony edition.

