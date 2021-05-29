Mahindra Thar SUV gets over 55,000 bookings, but long waiting period continues

The second generation Mahindra Thar SUV continues to get good response from customers even after eight months of its launch. The iconic Indian off-road SUV has now crossed 55,000 bookings.

Thar SUV is clocking around 5,000 bookings every month. In April, Mahindra had announced that Thar had received 50,000 bookings. According to Mahindra, the automatic variants have found more takers, with every one out of two Thar SUVs sold so far are from this variant. The automatic version of Thar SUVs contribute to about 47 per cent of the overall bookings.

The new Thar SUV was launched back in October last year. The price of the 4X4 SUV starts at ₹12.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and go up to ₹14.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra, however, continues to struggle to keep up with the growing demand for the Thar SUV. The waiting period has gone up to almost 10 months now. Though Mahindra had said that it has accelerated the production capacity of its Nashik plant to reduce the waiting period and meet the growing demand, it does not seem to have an impact on the matter as of yet.

The new Mahindra Thar is offered with two engine options - a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre turbo diesel. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates power of 150 PS and diesel engine generates 130 PS. These engines come mated with either 6-speed manual or automatic gearboxes.

The car gets LED DRLs, alloy wheels, a hard rooftop, automatic climate control, forward-facing rear seats with ISOFIX mounts, and touchscreen displays with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new Thar also received a 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP.

Mahindra now also plans a five-door version of the new Thar model. The company has announced that it will launch the new model some time around 2023. It is likely to be based on the existing 3-door Thar and is expected to have more space inside the cabin and may even accommodate a third row.