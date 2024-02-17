Tata Curvv to Mahindra Thar 5-door: Five new SUVs to be launched in 2024

2023 was a year filled with action, marked by the debut of new SUVs like the Honda Elevate, along with refreshed models of the Tata Nexon and Harrier. The momentum has carried into 2024 with a strong start. The Indian auto market has already witnessed the launch of highly anticipated vehicles such as the Hyundai Creta facelift and the Kia Sonet.

Continuing on the SUV trend of 2023, the Indian auto market is expected to witness several SUV launches in 2024 as well. Here is the list of top five

In 2023, passenger vehicle sales in India reached a record high of 41.08 lakh units, marking an 8.3% increase over the previous year. This growth was primarily fueled by SUVs, which contributed nearly half of the total dispatches from manufacturers to dealers.

Looking ahead, 2024 promises to maintain this growth trajectory, with several more SUV launches anticipated to further elevate the market's expansion.

Tata Curvv

Tata is set to the Curvv later this year to compete directly with the Hyundai Creta. The Indian automaker is taking an innovative approach by offering the Curvv as a coupe SUV with both electric (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrains. The ICE version will be equipped with a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine producing 167bhp and 280Nm of torque, as well as a new 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine delivering 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. Diesel variants will feature the same 1.5-liter unit found in the Nexon.

Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.

Recent updates to models like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari have seen increased use of digital surfaces. The upcoming Tata Curvv is expected to follow suit, with the concept model showcasing a multifunction steering wheel similar to the current Nexon, featuring touch panels instead of traditional buttons, and an illuminated brand logo at the center. Additionally, the Curvv is likely to feature a fully digital instrument cluster, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, and touch-based AC controls, similar to those seen in the concept model.

Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra has been actively testing a five-door version of its Thar off-roader in India for the past few years, with the SUV spotted numerous times on test runs. The five-door Thar, in addition to its extended length, will feature larger 19-inch alloy wheels, updated front and rear bumpers, a redesigned front grille, circular LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps, and rear door handles mounted on the pillars. Unlike the current model, the upcoming Thar will also include a single-pane sunroof and front parking sensors.

Inside, the five-door Thar will offer a revamped cabin with new upholstery and a brown interior theme. It will also feature a larger infotainment system, a new steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, a push start/stop button, a revised center console, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests for the second row, and dual front armrests.

Mahindra and Mahindra continues to test its two upcoming SUVs - the five-door Thar and the XUV300 facelift - at higher altitudes. These two test mules were recently spotted outside Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Mahindra XUV 300

In addition to the Thar five-door variant, Mahindra has been spotted testing the upcoming facelifted XUV300. The test mule of the XUV300 facelift SUV reveals little, except for the taillights, which are likely to be tweaked. There are indications that the SUV might also feature a connected LED light bar and a revised bumper at the rear, while the overall proportions of the rear section are expected to remain similar to the current model. Mahindra has conducted several tests of the new XUV300 SUV, suggesting that it will undergo several exterior tweaks, including a redesigned grille, bonnet, and bumper, as well as new C-shaped LED DRLs and redesigned alloy wheels.

The interior of the XUV300 facelift has also been partially spied. It is anticipated to feature a new freestanding touchscreen infotainment unit and a redesigned center console, while most other elements inside are likely to remain similar to the current generation XUV300. Mahindra is expected to continue with the 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines for the upcoming subcompact SUV.

Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai is expected to update the Creta lineup further in India, with the performance-oriented version of the compact SUV, Creta N Line slated for a mid-March 2024 launch. The Creta N Line will feature several cosmetic enhancements over the standard model, including revised bumpers, grille, side skirts, larger alloy wheels, a prominent spoiler, and N Line badges. Consistent with other N Line models, the Creta will sport red accents both inside and out. Spy shots from last month suggest that the Creta N Line will be available in two new color options: Thunder Blue and a new matte grey.

Hyundai Creta N Line will arrive as the sportier avatar of the SUV and it could come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine alongside a host of cosmetic updates. (Image: Instagram/Autonation_India)

Inside, the Creta N Line will showcase N Line-specific elements such as the steering wheel and gear lever, along with an all-black interior theme highlighted by red accents on the upholstery, gear lever, steering wheel, and dashboard. Expect the Creta N Line to be equipped with a comprehensive set of features similar to those found in the Creta SX (O) trim. This should include dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), dual-zone climate control, and more.

Powering the Creta N Line will be a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The SUV will come with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and could also offer a 6-speed manual gearbox, in line with other N Line models that offer a manual transmission option.

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai's three-row SUV, the Alcazar, is set to receive a midlife facelift similar to the Creta. Launched in 2021, the Alcazar is expected to undergo a comprehensive design update, including revisions to the front grille, front and rear LED lights, bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The Alcazar will continue to be powered by the 1.5-liter turbo engine, delivering 157bhp and 253Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5-liter engine, producing 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, will also be available with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

