Force Gurkha is one of the most competent 4x4 SUVs in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 01, 2024

Now, the boxy SUV with a Mercedes-Benz G-Class resembling styling is ready to receive a five-door iteration

Force Motors has teased the five-door version of Gurkha ahead of its nearing launch

The SUV will directly challenge Maruti Suzuki Jimny and upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door

The SUV will have the same boxy look, but with some significant design updates

 Check product page

It would get squarish LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights compared to the round lamps

The longer wheelbase, two extra doors mean the SUV will have more space inside cabin

The cabin would come with a significantly updated layout sporting host of features

However, Force Motors is yet to reveal further details about the upcoming SUV

Upon launch, the five-door version will be positioned above the three-door model
Check more on Force Gurkha SUV
Click Here