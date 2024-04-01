Now, the boxy SUV with a Mercedes-Benz G-Class resembling styling is ready to receive a five-door iteration
Force Motors has teased the five-door version of Gurkha ahead of its nearing launch
The SUV will directly challenge Maruti Suzuki Jimny and upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door
The SUV will have the same boxy look, but with some significant design updates
It would get squarish LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights compared to the round lamps
The longer wheelbase, two extra doors mean the SUV will have more space inside cabin
The cabin would come with a significantly updated layout sporting host of features
However, Force Motors is yet to reveal further details about the upcoming SUV
Upon launch, the five-door version will be positioned above the three-door model