Mahindra Thar Roxx waiting period could soon reduce to nine months

Mahindra has revealed how long one may have to wait to drive home the Thar Roxx SUV which has seen massive response since its launch in August. Announcing the Q2 results on Thursday (November 7), Mahindra also said that demand for the three-door Thar SUV has also recovered since an initial dip after the more fancied Thar Roxx was introduced in the market. The carmaker currently leads the SUV segment with these two models besides others like Scorpio-N , XUV700 or the XUV 3XO .

Mahindra has witnessed high demand for the Thar Roxx SUV since the August 14 launch. The carmaker had clocked 1.76 lakh bookings within one hour since the window opened in October. It has also been one of the highest-selling models from the manufacturer in October since deliveries started from Dusshera. As of now, Mahindra is trying to balance between its production numbers vis-a-vis its high demand.

How Mahindra plans to reduce Thar Roxx waiting period

Given the high demand, the waiting period for the Thar Roxx is currently very high. However, Mahindra plans to bring it down to around nine months by early next year. Rajesh Jejurikar, ED & CEO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra, projected, “The waiting period for Thar Roxx will be around 9 to 15 months based on the variants." The waiting period for Thar Roxx had stretched by up to 18 months since its launch. It is way higher than all other models in Mahindra's SUV lineup. Mahindra plans to rejig its production plans to accommodate more demand for the Thar Roxx.

Mahindra is currently manufacturing around 9,500 units of the Thar and Thar Roxx SUVs at its Chakan facility. While the exact production ratio between the two has not been shared, Jejurikar said the carmaker is planning to address to rising demand for the Thar Roxx with tweak in the ratio. “We have a capacity with some level of fungibility between the three-door and the five-door Roxx which totals around 9,500. In phase one, we want to improve the fungibility to be able to get more of Thar Roxx which we will do by January. In phase two we will increase the number by a couple of thousand."

Mahindra leading India's SUV segment

In October, which witnessed two major festivals in Dusshera and Diwali, Mahindra sold more than 54,000 SUVs in India. This is the highest number of cars Mahindra has ever sold in a month in the country. During this period, Mahindra has also cleared out most of the pending orders for the three-door Thar. While the carmaker admitted that the smaller Thar had seen a dip in demand after the Thar Roxx launch, it has recovered since the last week of September and has one of the lowest waiting period among all Mahindra SUVs. Mahindra Thar is currently available on discount with up to ₹3 lakh in benefit.

