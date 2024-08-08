Mahindra Thar Roxx to launch on August 15: Key confirmed features

Mahindra Thar Roxx is going to be the next big launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market as the homegrown car manufacturer is raring to introduce the five-door iteration of the Thar SUV on August 15. Mahindra has already teased the Thar Roxx SUV on social media platforms multiple times giving us a glimpse of the upcoming five-door SUV's design and features.

While the Thar three-door has created its own niche, the Thar Roxx comes as a more practical SUV. It offers better space than its three-door sibling while being dimensionally longer gives it a stronger road presence as well. While the Thar Roxx five-door SUV comes carrying similar design elements as its smaller sibling, there is a wide range of distinctive styling elements as well, which sets it apart.

Here are the key confirmed features the Mahindra Thar Roxx will come with.