Mahindra Thar Roxx to launch on August 15: Key confirmed features

Mahindra Thar Roxx is going to be the next big launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market as the homegrown car manufacturer is raring to introduce the five-door iteration of the Thar SUV on August 15. Mahindra has already teased the Thar Roxx SUV on social media platforms multiple times giving us a glimpse of the upcoming five-door SUV's design and features.
While the Thar three-door has created its own niche, the Thar Roxx comes as a more practical SUV. It offers better space than its three-door sibling while being dimensionally longer gives it a stronger road presence as well. While the Thar Roxx five-door SUV comes carrying similar design elements as its smaller sibling, there is a wide range of distinctive styling elements as well, which sets it apart.
Here are the key confirmed features the Mahindra Thar Roxx will come with.
Sunroof is increasingly becoming popular among Indian car buyers, which is propelling the automakers to offer this feature in a wider range of products. While some cars come with single-pane sunroofs, some get panoramic ones. The Mahindra Thar Roxx will come with a panoramic sunroof, which is expected to ensure a spacious and airy feel inside the cabin of the SUV. With this dual-pane sunroof, Mahindra Thar Roxx is going to be the only ladder-frame chassis SUV in India to have this feature.
Mahindra Thar Roxx will come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the three-door Thar. Likely to be measured at 10.25-inch, the Thar Roxx's touchscreen infotainment system will come with a similar user interface and theme as the Mahindra XUV 3XO and XUV700. The infotainment system is expected to get AdrenoX, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivities, while it would be paird with a Harman Kardon audio system.
Mahindra Thar Roxx will come with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite that will bundle a host of safety features. The SUV is likely to receive the Level 2 ADAS, which is available in a few other mass-market cars in India as well. One of the features of the ADAS suite, as revealed by the teasers is the autonomous emergency braking system.
Mahindra Thar Roxx will come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, as the teasers revealed. The Thar Roxx is expected to get a 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster that will display a plethora of information about the vehicle. Just like the touchscreen infotainment system, the Thar Roxx's instrument cluster too will carry a similar theme as the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Mahindra XUV700. It will come with a customisable layout.
Mahindra Thar Roxx five-door SUV will come with automatic climate control, which is not present in the three-door Thar. The teasers of the upcoming SUV have revealed the Thar Roxx will come with the auto AC.
Another key feature of the Mahindra Thar Roxx that has been confirmed by the teasers is the ventilated front seats. Considered as a premium feature, the ventilated seats are not available in the current version of the SUV. With this feature, the Thar Roxx will come posing a premium offering for the consumers.