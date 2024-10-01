HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Roxx gets new brown interior option. Check it out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2024, 15:39 PM
Mahindra is set to launch a new Mocha Brown interior option for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants. This option, which is priced identically to the Ivory interiors, provides customers with additional choices to reflect their personal preferences. Both interior selections are equipped with premium leatherette seats and a harmonized colour scheme, catering to those who desire a more refined aesthetic.

When reserving their Thar Roxx, customers will have the option to select either Ivory or Mocha interiors, starting at 11 am on October 3, 2024. Deliveries for the Thar Roxx featuring Ivory interiors are scheduled to commence in October 2024, while the Mocha option, available solely for the 4x4 variants, is expected to be ready by the end of January 2025.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2024, 15:39 PM IST

