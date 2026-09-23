Mahindra has launched the Thar OG , the new iteration of the mighty ladder-frame SUV, which continues to woo a large number of car buyers and off-roading enthusiasts in India. The new Mahindra Thar OG , essentially the Mahindra Thar facelift , comes available at an introductory price range of ₹10.32 lakh - ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The iconic nomenclature-bearing SUV doesn't directly compete with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny , but is positioned in a segment that houses the lifestyle SUVs with real tough off-roading capabilities.

Mahindra Thar OG doesn't directly compete with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, like its sibling Thar Roxx, but sits in the same lifestyle SUV segment with real tough off-roading capability.

If you are planning to buy an SUV and wondering whether to buy the new Mahindra Thar OG or a Maruti Suzuki Jimny, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI guide comparing the monthly EMI they would possibly command.

Mahindra Thar vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the two SUVs, we have taken the base and top-end pricing of both the Mahindra Thar OG and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The Mahindra Thar OG is priced between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is priced between ₹12.59 lakh and ₹14.67 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered at 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Mahindra Thar OG AXT MT 4.2 1.5 Diesel ₹ 10.32 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 33,058 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT AT 4.4 2.2 Diesel ₹ 18.99 lakh ₹ 60,831 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta Pro MT ₹ 12.59 lakh ₹ 40,329 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha Pro AT ₹ 14.67 lakh ₹ 46,992

According to the calculation, the Mahindra Thar OG would command a monthly EMI between ₹33,058 and ₹60,831, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny would command a monthly EMI between ₹40,329 and ₹46,992, depending on the variant.

However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variants selected, the offers and discounts applied, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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