HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar 5 Door Spotted Once Again Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted once again ahead of launch

It is no longer a secret that Mahindra is working on a larger version of the Thar. It will be the 5-door version of the Thar. However, as of now, it is not known what Mahindra will call it. A new test mule of the Mahindra 5-door Thar was spotted while it was on-road testing.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 10:28 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra 5-door Thar will have a longer wheelbase than the 3-door model. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)
Mahindra 5-door Thar will have a longer wheelbase than the 3-door model. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)
Mahindra 5-door Thar will have a longer wheelbase than the 3-door model. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)
Mahindra 5-door Thar will have a longer wheelbase than the 3-door model. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will be retaining its butch and boxy styling. In fact, till the B-pillar, no major changes can be seen apart from the new alloy wheels. Mahindra has extended the wheelbase so that the rear doors could be added. In comparison, the rear doors are smaller than the front doors. What is interesting is that the rear door handles will be placed on C-pillar instead of the regular position. This will give a 3-door look to the SUV.

Increasing the wheelbase and adding a rear set of doors increases the practicality quotient of Thar significantly. The ingress and egress for rear occupants will become an easy affair considering that the rear occupants have to slide the front seats forward and climb to the rear seats.

Mahindra will use a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine for the 5-door Thar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)
Mahindra will use a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine for the 5-door Thar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)
Mahindra will use a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine for the 5-door Thar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)
Mahindra will use a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine for the 5-door Thar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
1498 cc | Diesel Manual
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv Ev Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Moreover, it is kind of important for Mahindra to have a 5-door version of the Thar because of its rivals. Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the Jimny in its 5-door avatar in the Indian market. Force is also working on a 5-door version of the Gurkha.

It is expected that the Thar 5-door will be unveiled on 15th August, just like the 3-door Thar and the bookings can also be opened. The launch of the SUV can happen a few months later, in October. These are the timelines that Mahindra followed with the 3-door Thar.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Jimny in Bluish Black shade spotted next to Mahindra Thar

Mahindra also recently launched the rear-wheel drive version of the 3-door Thar in the Indian market. This made the SUV eligible for lower taxes because of which the starting price of the Thar RWD starts at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra will also offer a RWD version of the 5-door Thar as there was a test mule spotted without a 4x4 lever.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Thar Jimny Mahindra Mahindra Thar Mahindra and Mahindra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city