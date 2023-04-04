Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted once again ahead of launch

It is no longer a secret that Mahindra is working on a larger version of the Thar. It will be the 5-door version of the Thar. However, as of now, it is not known what Mahindra will call it. A new test mule of the Mahindra 5-door Thar was spotted while it was on-road testing.

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will be retaining its butch and boxy styling. In fact, till the B-pillar, no major changes can be seen apart from the new alloy wheels. Mahindra has extended the wheelbase so that the rear doors could be added. In comparison, the rear doors are smaller than the front doors. What is interesting is that the rear door handles will be placed on C-pillar instead of the regular position. This will give a 3-door look to the SUV.

Increasing the wheelbase and adding a rear set of doors increases the practicality quotient of Thar significantly. The ingress and egress for rear occupants will become an easy affair considering that the rear occupants have to slide the front seats forward and climb to the rear seats.

Mahindra will use a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine for the 5-door Thar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)

Moreover, it is kind of important for Mahindra to have a 5-door version of the Thar because of its rivals. Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the Jimny in its 5-door avatar in the Indian market. Force is also working on a 5-door version of the Gurkha.

It is expected that the Thar 5-door will be unveiled on 15th August, just like the 3-door Thar and the bookings can also be opened. The launch of the SUV can happen a few months later, in October. These are the timelines that Mahindra followed with the 3-door Thar.

Mahindra also recently launched the rear-wheel drive version of the 3-door Thar in the Indian market. This made the SUV eligible for lower taxes because of which the starting price of the Thar RWD starts at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra will also offer a RWD version of the 5-door Thar as there was a test mule spotted without a 4x4 lever.

