Maruti Suzuki Jimny in Bluish Black shade spotted next to Mahindra Thar

After a long wait, Maruti Suzuki India Limited finally decided to bring Jimny to the Indian market. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in its 5-door avatar and is expected to launch soon in India. It has already been confirmed that the Jimny will be sold through the Nexa dealerships. Now, the Maruti Jimny has been spotted in Blueish Black paint shade.

The Jimny was spotted in Shimla with red number plates, the manufacturer may be doing some high-altitude testing before launching the vehicle in the market. There is also another possibility which is that this Jimny is going to a dealership for display purposes. It is important to note that some dealerships have started showcasing the Maruti Suzuki Jimny so people can check it out in person.

Maruti Jimny can also be seen alongside the Thar in the short clip and it is clear that it is the Thar that has the more road presence. This is mainly because of its dimensions. Mahindra Thar runs on larger 18-inch wheels whereas the Jimny uses 15-inch units. While the length of both SUVs is the same, it is the Thar that is wider and taller than the Jimny. Apart from the Thar, Jimny will be going against the Force Gurkha as well.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny in its Bluish Black paint scheme. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Himalayan Solitude)

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 102 bhp and 138 Nm. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There will only be two variants on offer, Zeta and Alpha. Both variants will be offered with the manual gearbox and the automatic transmission.

Apart from the Bluish Black shade seen here, the Jimny will be offered in Nexa Blue, Kinetic Yellow, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray and Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof.

