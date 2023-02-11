HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Showcases Be Rall E Electric Suv, The New Off Roader Concept From Brand

Mahindra showcases BE Rall-E electric SUV, the new off-roader concept from brand

Mahindra and Mahindra's new Born Electric SUVs were showcased for the very first time last year. Now, the concepts have made their India debut on the eve of Formula E which is taking place in Hyderabad. However, this time Mahindra showcased a new electric SUV called BE Rall-E which was not showcased last year. The BE Rall-E is based on the BE.05 electric SUV that was first revealed last year.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 08:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra BE Rall-E Concept is based on the BE.05 that was showcased alongside.
Mahindra has unveiled the BE Rall-E has been unveiled in Hyderabad. 
The BE Rall-E is based on the BE .05 electric concept that was unveiled last year and has been showcased in India for the first time.
The BE Rall-E is based on the INGLO platform just like the other Born Electric vehicles from Mahindra.
The INGLO platform is shared with MEB platform of Volkswagen Group. 
INGLO is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard serves as a place for the battery pack.
The BE Rall-E gets rugged looking exterior with skid plates and wheel arches. 
There are orange tow hooks, blacked-out elements and steel rims on offer. 
Mahindra BE Rall-E Concept is based on the BE.05 that was showcased alongside.
View all Images
Mahindra has unveiled the BE Rall-E has been unveiled in Hyderabad. 
1/7
Mahindra has unveiled the BE Rall-E has been unveiled in Hyderabad. 
The BE Rall-E is based on the BE .05 electric concept that was unveiled last year and has been showcased in India for the first time.
2/7
The BE Rall-E is based on the BE .05 electric concept that was unveiled last year and has been showcased in India for the first time.
The BE Rall-E is based on the INGLO platform just like the other Born Electric vehicles from Mahindra.
3/7
The BE Rall-E is based on the INGLO platform just like the other Born Electric vehicles from Mahindra.
The INGLO platform is shared with MEB platform of Volkswagen Group. 
4/7
The INGLO platform is shared with MEB platform of Volkswagen Group. 
INGLO is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard serves as a place for the battery pack.
5/7
INGLO is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard serves as a place for the battery pack.
The BE Rall-E gets rugged looking exterior with skid plates and wheel arches. 
6/7
The BE Rall-E gets rugged looking exterior with skid plates and wheel arches. 
There are orange tow hooks, blacked-out elements and steel rims on offer. 
7/7
There are orange tow hooks, blacked-out elements and steel rims on offer. 

In terms of changes, the BE Rall-E gets a bright yellow paint scheme and outside rearview mirrors finished in piano black. The electric SUV gets rugged-looking front and rear bumper and chunky wheel arches. There is a split headlamp design with a LED Daytime Running Lamp above and the main headlamp unit being a circular LED. To add to the off-road look there are orange tow hooks in the front as well as the rear.

Also Read : Mahindra showcased this hypercar at Hyderabad E Motor Show

There is a roof rack placed on which the spare tyre is mounted. Speaking of tyres, there are all-terrain tyres and they are wrapped around 16-inches steel rims because they are better for off-roading. The ground clearance seems high enough to tackle off-road terrains. The overall side profile of the electric SUV is of a coupe and the door handles sit flush with the bodywork. At the rear, there is a slim LED light bar which integrates the tail lamps.

BE Rall-E is based on the INGLO platform.
BE Rall-E is based on the INGLO platform.
BE Rall-E is based on the INGLO platform.
BE Rall-E is based on the INGLO platform.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The new electric SUVs from Mahindra are based on the INGLO platform that has been developed with Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform in which the four wheels are placed in the corners and the floorboard serves as a place for the batteries. Many automobile makers are slowly adopting this type of platform for their electric vehicles. This is because it helps in maximising cabin space with a proper location for the batteries. Moreover, the platform can be altered to manufacture products of different sizes.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 08:56 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra BE.05 BE Rall-E electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

This BMW concept EV can share your moods with you
This BMW concept EV can share your moods with you
Anand Mahindra lauds Sachin Tendulkar's take on Pininfarina Battista. Check here
Anand Mahindra lauds Sachin Tendulkar's take on Pininfarina Battista. Check here
Hyderabad e-Prix: Formula E announces new junior racing series; debut in 2024
Hyderabad e-Prix: Formula E announces new junior racing series; debut in 2024
MG-BPCL inaugurate 12 DC fast chargers for EVs on Delhi-Jalandhar corridor
MG-BPCL inaugurate 12 DC fast chargers for EVs on Delhi-Jalandhar corridor
Next-generation Hyundai Verna bookings begin at dealerships; launch soon
Next-generation Hyundai Verna bookings begin at dealerships; launch soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city