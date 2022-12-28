HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio-N gets new variants. Here is what is new about them

Mahindra and Mahindra has introduced five new variants of the new generation Scorpio-N, its latest compact SUV to launch in India. Most of these variants are either entry level or mid level and are offered with both petrol and diesel engines. With these five new variants, the overall offering from Scorpio-N has reached 30. No other SUV in its segment has these many variants to choose from. The new variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will come at a starting price of 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2022, 10:04 AM
Mahindra Scorpio-N has a solid road presence even if it is shorter in length than the Scorpio.
Mahindra had launched the new generation Scorpio earlier this year at a starting price of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variants that have been added to the lineup are Z2 Petrol MT E, Z2 Diesel MT E, Z4 Petrol MT E, Z4 Diesel MT E and Z4 Diesel MT 4WD E. While the Z2 variants are entry-level variants, the Z4 are mid-level variants. The price of the new Z4 variants starts from 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Z2 variants come with safety features that were otherwise offered on variants above. Mahindra has added the features electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold assist to the two new entry-level variants. The engine configuration remains same with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and the 2.2-litre turbo diesel units under the hood. While the petrol engine can churn out 198 bhp of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque, the diesel unit produces 173 bhp and 400 Nm. Both engines come mated to either a six speed manual or an automatic transmission unit.

The new Z4 variants will offer features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, climate control for second row passengers and height adjustable seat with lumbar support. The new Z4 4WD variant is offered with selectable (shift on fly) 4WD system.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2022, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N Mahindra and Mahindra
