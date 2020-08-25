Mahindra rides in Marazzo BS 6 MPV. Here's the full price list

Mahindra on Tuesday introduced the BS 6-compliant Marazzo at ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated MPV will be made available in three variants - M2, M4+ and M6+. The previously present M8 variant has now been discontinued.

On the outside, the new Marazzo BS 6 looks almost identical to its predecessor and there are no visible changes to the naked eye.

(Also Read: Mahindra Thar fans share meme evoking Sholay, Anand Mahindra left impressed)

Some of the key features on the new Marazzo BS 6 include lumbar support for the front seats, automatic climate control, driver's seat height adjust, cornering lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, follow-me-home headlamps, and front and rear fog lamps. Moreover, the MPV also gets a 7-inch touchscreen head-unit and rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines.

Since the previous top-spec M8 variant has been discontinued, the MPV loses out on previously found top-end features such as leatherette upholstery, cooled glove box, cruise control and power folding ORVMs.

Under the hood of the Marazzo BS 6 sits a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which churns out 121 PS at 3,500 rpm and 300 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The engine has been paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. Rumor has it, the Marazzo may also receive a (163 PS/280 Nm) 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine in the future. The same model was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020.

(Also Read: Mahindra Truck & Bus equips BS 6-compliant CVs with new telematics solution)